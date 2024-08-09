WATCH: Tim Walz, the Left's Surrogate Daddy, Cruelly Downplays Learning Loss His School...
Since Nothing Matters, a Man Wins the Women's Boxing Gold Medal

justmindy
justmindy  |  7:15 PM on August 09, 2024
AP Photo/John Locher

It's official. Boxing at the Olympics is officially a joke. A man won the women's boxing gold medal. 

Not sure how he can look so proud of a win after beating up women, but different strokes for different folks.

Doesn't it always?

It's all so ridiculous, but it feels like there are no people with brains left in charge.

Yes, it's a huge shock a man can beat women in boxing. 

What a hero!

Isn't that the truth?

He stole the gold and his other male competitor stole the silver from women. 

Exactly!

Of course, Leftists celebrated. Apparently, they endorse men beating up women now. These are the people voting for Kamala Harris.

In a sane world, he would feel shame every time he looks at that medal.

