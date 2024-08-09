Since Nothing Matters, a Man Wins the Women's Boxing Gold Medal

It's official. Boxing at the Olympics is officially a joke. A man won the women's boxing gold medal.

BREAKING



Imane Khelif has won the gold medal at the Olympics in Paris. pic.twitter.com/RpfpiToDcw — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) August 9, 2024

Not sure how he can look so proud of a win after beating up women, but different strokes for different folks.

A man beat up women and was given a medal for it… think about how F’d that is! https://t.co/npvdIGcpuH — Carl Higbie (@CarlHigbie) August 9, 2024

The patriarchy wins again! https://t.co/GH8qD6dCCF — Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) August 9, 2024

Doesn't it always?

Don’t you see? Don’t you see what this insanity is doing to women?? WHY DO GIRLS HAVE TO SHARE THEIR BATHROOMS W/BOYS? THEIR LOCKER ROOMS? THEIR SPORTS? THEIR PRISONS? WHY DO 4th GRADE BOYS HAVE TO SHARE THEIRS W/GIRLS (& THEIR TAMPONS) IN MN? NONE OF THIS IS NORMAL, SAFE OR FAIR https://t.co/EqMdZD15qv — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) August 9, 2024

It's all so ridiculous, but it feels like there are no people with brains left in charge.

What a surprise https://t.co/hxUTuNQEDx — Kathleen McKinley (@KatMcKinley) August 9, 2024

Yes, it's a huge shock a man can beat women in boxing.

Wow. I’m so shocked that someone with XY chromosomes beat a biological female. https://t.co/KLAc8QCTnh — Sara Gonzales (@SaraGonzalesTX) August 9, 2024

What a hero!

Man wins gold medal in women’s boxing. Another win for men 👩‍🦳🥊 👨 🏅 https://t.co/vVTOjxCz8b — 🃏👩🏻‍💻🐊🤡🇺🇸 (@Allygeighter) August 9, 2024

And all women have lost. https://t.co/7gwLWakJHK — Annika H Rothstein (@truthandfiction) August 9, 2024

Isn't that the truth?

XY means you should not be competing with women. It is not fair. https://t.co/QdNGEIvFYZ — Mike M. (@MMike403) August 9, 2024

He stole the gold and his other male competitor stole the silver from women.

So the strongest male won — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) August 9, 2024

Exactly!

Sooo good 🫡



It’ll rile up the Andrew Tate and Piers Morgan side of Twitter https://t.co/iVeBfb7GvL — N_7k (@afc_N7k) August 9, 2024

Good for her well deserved 👏🏻 https://t.co/yMmOZZ2UqO — Ryan (@awesomeryan30) August 9, 2024

Conservatives fuming right now lmfaooo https://t.co/zyzGaZRrse — Certified Boogeyman (@Process718) August 9, 2024

Of course, Leftists celebrated. Apparently, they endorse men beating up women now. These are the people voting for Kamala Harris.

Good for him, really bad for actual women. — JWF (@JammieWF) August 9, 2024

A man wins the women's gold medal in the Satanic Olympics. Clown world 🤡🤡 — Cash Loren (@CashLorenShow) August 9, 2024

And we women are supposed to just sit here quietly and believe there’s no physical advantage to having XY chromosomes?



NO WAY. 🤬 The advantage has never been clearer. — Kristen Mag (@kristenmag) August 9, 2024

What an embarrassing win for him… there’s nothing for him to be proud of.



That medal will be a trophy of shame. — The Flag Guy (@TheFlagGuy_) August 9, 2024

In a sane world, he would feel shame every time he looks at that medal.