Since Nothing Matters, a Man Wins the Women's Boxing Gold Medal

It's official. Boxing at the Olympics is officially a joke. A man won the women's boxing gold medal.
BREAKING— Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) August 9, 2024
Imane Khelif has won the gold medal at the Olympics in Paris. pic.twitter.com/RpfpiToDcw
Not sure how he can look so proud of a win after beating up women, but different strokes for different folks.
Nothing matters https://t.co/STaNWaCfFW— Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) August 9, 2024
A man beat up women and was given a medal for it… think about how F’d that is! https://t.co/npvdIGcpuH— Carl Higbie (@CarlHigbie) August 9, 2024
The patriarchy wins again! https://t.co/GH8qD6dCCF— Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) August 9, 2024
Doesn't it always?
Don’t you see? Don’t you see what this insanity is doing to women?? WHY DO GIRLS HAVE TO SHARE THEIR BATHROOMS W/BOYS? THEIR LOCKER ROOMS? THEIR SPORTS? THEIR PRISONS? WHY DO 4th GRADE BOYS HAVE TO SHARE THEIRS W/GIRLS (& THEIR TAMPONS) IN MN? NONE OF THIS IS NORMAL, SAFE OR FAIR https://t.co/EqMdZD15qv— Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) August 9, 2024
It's all so ridiculous, but it feels like there are no people with brains left in charge.
What a surprise https://t.co/hxUTuNQEDx— Kathleen McKinley (@KatMcKinley) August 9, 2024
Yes, it's a huge shock a man can beat women in boxing.
https://t.co/SzhI1rusvM pic.twitter.com/RwufS8YAAo— Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) August 9, 2024
Wow. I’m so shocked that someone with XY chromosomes beat a biological female. https://t.co/KLAc8QCTnh— Sara Gonzales (@SaraGonzalesTX) August 9, 2024
What a hero!
Man wins gold medal in women’s boxing. Another win for men 👩🦳🥊 👨 🏅 https://t.co/vVTOjxCz8b— 🃏👩🏻💻🐊🤡🇺🇸 (@Allygeighter) August 9, 2024
And all women have lost. https://t.co/7gwLWakJHK— Annika H Rothstein (@truthandfiction) August 9, 2024
Isn't that the truth?
XY means you should not be competing with women. It is not fair. https://t.co/QdNGEIvFYZ— Mike M. (@MMike403) August 9, 2024
He stole the gold and his other male competitor stole the silver from women.
So the strongest male won— Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) August 9, 2024
Exactly!
Sooo good 🫡— N_7k (@afc_N7k) August 9, 2024
It’ll rile up the Andrew Tate and Piers Morgan side of Twitter https://t.co/iVeBfb7GvL
Good for her well deserved 👏🏻 https://t.co/yMmOZZ2UqO— Ryan (@awesomeryan30) August 9, 2024
Conservatives fuming right now lmfaooo https://t.co/zyzGaZRrse— Certified Boogeyman (@Process718) August 9, 2024
Of course, Leftists celebrated. Apparently, they endorse men beating up women now. These are the people voting for Kamala Harris.
Good for him, really bad for actual women.— JWF (@JammieWF) August 9, 2024
A man wins the women's gold medal in the Satanic Olympics. Clown world 🤡🤡— Cash Loren (@CashLorenShow) August 9, 2024
And we women are supposed to just sit here quietly and believe there’s no physical advantage to having XY chromosomes?— Kristen Mag (@kristenmag) August 9, 2024
NO WAY. 🤬 The advantage has never been clearer.
What an embarrassing win for him… there’s nothing for him to be proud of.— The Flag Guy (@TheFlagGuy_) August 9, 2024
That medal will be a trophy of shame.
In a sane world, he would feel shame every time he looks at that medal.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member