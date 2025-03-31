Human Troll Doll Trans Activist Says Parents Object to LGBTQ Books In Schools...
ACLU Lawyer Says There Are No Examples of Men Impersonating Women in Sports

Brett T. | 9:00 PM on March 31, 2025
Twitchy/Meme

Whenever there's talk about transgender rights, you can be sure ACLU lawyer Chase Strangio will be front and center. The producers of CNN's "Amanpour & Co." invited Strangio on to say that President Donald Trump is lying about there being men in women's sports. Of course, if you've convinced yourself that trans women are biological women, it seems like a true statement.

We're not sure who was sitting in for Christine Amanpour, but check out the sour look on his face. He looks like somebody just pranked him about winning the lottery.

Note the lawyer language: there are no "men impersonating women." 

He was born female, we know that much.

The legal definition, please.

Told ya.

Yes, but they're not impersonating women, they are women. That's the legal argument being made here.

A lot of people posted that still.

So, if we heard correctly, it's a lie that there are men impersonating women in sports, not that there are no men in women's sports. Because there are. And there shouldn't be.

***

