ACLU Lawyer Says There Are No Examples of Men Impersonating Women in Sports

Whenever there's talk about transgender rights, you can be sure ACLU lawyer Chase Strangio will be front and center. The producers of CNN's "Amanpour & Co." invited Strangio on to say that President Donald Trump is lying about there being men in women's sports. Of course, if you've convinced yourself that trans women are biological women, it seems like a true statement.

We're not sure who was sitting in for Christine Amanpour, but check out the sour look on his face. He looks like somebody just pranked him about winning the lottery.

Note the lawyer language: there are no "men impersonating women."

ACLU lawyer: "There are no cases of men in women's sports" pic.twitter.com/LquZJPTGtW — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 31, 2025

Was he born yesterday? — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) March 31, 2025

He was born female, we know that much.

Can someone get her a brush? — JWF (@JammieWF) March 31, 2025

Can someone ask this lawyer what a woman is, please?



I'd be curious to know. — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) March 31, 2025

The legal definition, please.

She’s saying men who identify as women are actually women and that’s why there are no men in women’s sports.



She’s trying to cancel women and minimize the damage that men do to women by invading their private spaces.



ACLU lawyer Chase Strangio is a woman pretending to be a man. pic.twitter.com/j9EGH6oNu6 — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) March 31, 2025

Somehow… I find myself doubting her objectivity. — Wildfire Whispers (@WildfireWhisper) March 31, 2025

Woman pretending to be a man claims there are no men pretending to be women. — FugitiveMama (@fugitivemama) March 31, 2025

This look says it all. pic.twitter.com/KIrtKMnHRV — Based Electrician⚡️🇺🇲 (@RyanHugeBrain) March 31, 2025

Told ya.

The language is extremely specific here.



"There are no men impersonating women"



Because this person believes Transwomen are identical to biological women. — Reddit Lies (@reddit_lies) March 31, 2025

Yep no men here.



Just the fastest woman in human history bringing her talents to a random high school track meet. pic.twitter.com/x8qh4OGPZU — The Big Picture (@Big_Picture_89) March 31, 2025

It's really easy. Do a DNA test. It is 100% accurate and does not lie. She can grow a mustache and put a suit on and then claim the President is lying. But if she did a DNA test, we would see that she is lying. — Brent D Gifford (@brentdgifford) March 31, 2025

Make it make sense? 🤡 pic.twitter.com/os8zWhqAvS — Anti Woke Memes (@AntiWokeMemes) March 31, 2025

Yes, but they're not impersonating women, they are women. That's the legal argument being made here.

So, on Trans Visibility Day, the ACLU admits they do not exist. — JJ Bailey (@Triad_Trends) March 31, 2025

Are there any cases of ‘women’ in women’s sports that coincidentally have testicles? — Jay T Harding (@jaytharding) March 31, 2025

A lot of people posted that still.

So, if we heard correctly, it's a lie that there are men impersonating women in sports, not that there are no men in women's sports. Because there are. And there shouldn't be.

