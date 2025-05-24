VIP
Sen. Ted Cruz Runs a Mean Pick 6 After Tim Walz Throws a Self-Unaware 'Freedom' Brag Up for Grabs

Doug P. | 12:32 PM on May 24, 2025
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

One of the positive signs for the Republican Party moving forward is that Minnesota governor and former Kamala Harris running mate Tim Walz seems determined to remain on the national political scene. Walz also dabbles in unintentional comedy, as evidenced by this post in which he pretends to be all about freedom: 

Remember when Walz was totally relating to the average midwestern male demographic ahead of the 2024 election by playing Madden football with AOC and said she could "run a mean pick 6"? Walz sure does know his sportsball!

In any case, Sen. Ted Cruz provided a couple of reminders as to why Walz should give his "freedom state" brag a rest: 

The only thing Walz made absolutely sure people were "free" to do in his state was to burn down a Minneapolis police station while his wife enjoyed the scent of the riot smoke wafting through the windows of their home. 

Tim "snitch line" Walz has either zero shame or zero self-awareness. Perhaps both.

