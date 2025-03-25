'CREDIT to the Trump Admin': Scott Jennings DISMANTLES The Atlantic's HIT Piece and It's GLORIOUS (Watch)

Have we mentioned lately that Scott Jennings is a national treasure?

Because you know, he is.

Big time.

Jennings chimed in on the Signal 'debacle' as only he can - watch:

SIGNAL: Scott Jennings just dismantled the Atlantic’s hit piece by laying out the facts. The Signal app was already installed on several devices and agency computers when officials arrived—indicating it was already in use. Messages even reference switching to “high side”… pic.twitter.com/5mZlLUNHdW — @amuse (@amuse) March 25, 2025

Post continues:

... classified systems, showing they understood the line between unclassified chat and secure communication. There’s also debate over whether the term “war plans” is being sensationalized. Bottom line: the policy was smart and well-executed. It achieved what the Biden administration wouldn’t—stopping hostile actors from threatening our ships and sailors. Credit to the Trump administration for correcting a dangerous failure.

So, the Trump administration looks better and better, while Jeffrey Goldberg looks worse and worse.

It's funny how that works out when we start seeing the facts versus the narrative.

Womp womp indeed, lefties.

Oh, and about Signal:

SIGNAL: The Biden Administration authorized the use of Signal as a communication platform, asserting that it complied with presidential recordkeeping requirements—a practice that was later maintained during the Trump Administration. pic.twitter.com/DGxKLrrLKY — @amuse (@amuse) March 25, 2025

Alrighty then.

The Trump administration should stop using this chat platform as it’s compromised and may have been a setup? — John Williams (@Veteran4DJTrump) March 25, 2025

Makes you wonder if there's a rat, yes?

Well this actually makes a lot of sense considering how many “leaks” came from the previous administration. We all knew someone was feeding the crows. — Krystal_Klear (@ImKrystal0Klear) March 25, 2025

God bless Scot Jennings. Dude is a warrior — 🇺🇸Mr. Anderson🇺🇸 (ANTI-COMMUNIST) (@crusade_enjoyer) March 25, 2025

True dat.

