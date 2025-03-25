Blue Falcon Says WHAT?! Joey Jones LEVELS Tim Walz for Trying to Shame...
'CREDIT to the Trump Admin': Scott Jennings DISMANTLES The Atlantic's HIT Piece and It's GLORIOUS (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:40 AM on March 25, 2025
Twitchy/Meme

Have we mentioned lately that Scott Jennings is a national treasure?

Because you know, he is.

Big time.

Jennings chimed in on the Signal 'debacle' as only he can - watch:

Post continues:

... classified systems, showing they understood the line between unclassified chat and secure communication. There’s also debate over whether the term “war plans” is being sensationalized. Bottom line: the policy was smart and well-executed. It achieved what the Biden administration wouldn’t—stopping hostile actors from threatening our ships and sailors. Credit to the Trump administration for correcting a dangerous failure.

So, the Trump administration looks better and better, while Jeffrey Goldberg looks worse and worse.

It's funny how that works out when we start seeing the facts versus the narrative. 

Womp womp indeed, lefties.

Oh, and about Signal:

Alrighty then.

Makes you wonder if there's a rat, yes?

True dat.

Tags: JEFFREY GOLDBERG SCOTT JENNINGS PETE HEGSETH

