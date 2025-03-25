Cynical Publius Makes Jeffrey Goldberg's Chat Breach 'Exclusive' Look Even SHADIER With BRUTAL Reminder

As Twitchy readers know, Jeffrey Goldberg somehow, someway, ended up in a Signal chat discussion, and instead of alerting them that he was there, he sat in the shadows like a sniveling weasel and then released his big story as some 'exclusive' gotcha. The more we read about this, the more we think about this, the more irritated we become with the whole thing, but especially with garbage-publisher Goldberg.

And while the White House tries to determine what actually happened, the rest of us can point and laugh at a journo who once published a story full of lies claiming Trump called dead vets losers and suckers.

Why in the world would anyone believe this guy ever again?

Twitchy favorite Cynical Publius had this to say:

OK, I have been talking about this Atlantic/Signal thing all day, as have a ton of other X people.



I think it's time to take a deep breathe, step back, and list only those things we objectively KNOW to be true, with certainty:



1. Jeffrey Goldberg was somehow invited to a Signal… — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) March 25, 2025

Post continues:

... chat with America's national security leaders, and then wrote an article about it in The Atlantic. 2. The portion of the chat that Goldberg revealed included zero classified information and merely reflected thoughtful, unclassified coordination between those same leaders. 3. Goldberg wrote that part of that chat was a discussion about how certain classified information would be shared on "the high side" (i.e., classified IT systems) and not in the chat. 4. Goldberg further wrote that the chat included information that HE believed could "conceivably" be classified, but he did not show any of that information. 5. Jeffrey Goldberg is a notorious Trump hater who has repeatedly participated in outrageous anti-Trump hoaxes such as "Trump/Russia Collusion" and "suckers and losers."That's it. THAT'S ALL WE KNOW FOR SURE.



Everything else is speculation. That's where we stand in terms of objective reality. Now let the chips fall where they may.

What he said.

And considering the speculation comes from Goldberg? Eh.

And all our sources are through Goldberg - I haven't seen anyone else independently confirm anything. — TimK (@timk519) March 25, 2025

Turns out Goldberg is his own worst enemy and has been all along.

Huh, who knew?

Oh, that's right, we all did.

