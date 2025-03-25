Just WOW: Techno Fog Shares Joe Biden’s Written Answers to Special Counsel Hur and Talk About a MUST-READ

It's been a while since we last wrote about the Hur Report. As a reminder, this particular report was used to determine that Joe Biden was unfit to stand trial, even though it sounds like he probably should for sharing classified information and documents.

We've been waiting for his written answers to Special Counsel Hur for a long, long time.

And here we go.

We have President Biden's written answers to Special Counsel Hur.



Material answers highlighted.



Leaves little doubt he lied, though prosecuting those lies would have been another matter. pic.twitter.com/DiD5d9lLet — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) March 24, 2025

We're still waiting on the recordings from his time with Hur, but this is pretty wild in and of itself. Clearly, Biden lied. Okay, FINE. We'll put it in a smarter way like Techno Fog: This 'leaves little doubt Biden lied.'

Yes, we imagine you're as shocked as we are considering Biden is such a pillar of honesty, integrity, and DECENCY.

Almost as if our former president is a lying, sneaking, dishonest, corrupt, crook.

Did we say that out loud? Our bad.

Were these signed by autopen? — FoiaFan🇮🇱 (@15poundstogo) March 25, 2025

HAAAAAAA

I was saying at the time Hur released his report that the excuse he gave for not pursing the prosecution of the multiple federal felonies that Biden committed was bogus.



The excuse 'I didn't think a jury would convict a nice old man with memory issues' is 100% bogus.



Hur… — Brian Cates - Political Columnist & Pundit (@drawandstrike) March 24, 2025

His post continues:

Hur knew the real reason he couldn't pursue a prosecution against the guy who for all appearances was the sitting PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES was that DOJ policy FORBID him from indicting Biden.

He was too old! Yeah, that's it.

The double standard is stark. — Doug Ross (@directorblue) March 25, 2025

But sadly, not unexpected.

