Just WOW: Techno Fog Shares Joe Biden’s Written Answers to Special Counsel Hur and Talk About a MUST-READ

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:10 AM on March 25, 2025
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

It's been a while since we last wrote about the Hur Report. As a reminder, this particular report was used to determine that Joe Biden was unfit to stand trial, even though it sounds like he probably should for sharing classified information and documents.

We've been waiting for his written answers to Special Counsel Hur for a long, long time.

And here we go.

We're still waiting on the recordings from his time with Hur, but this is pretty wild in and of itself. Clearly, Biden lied. Okay, FINE. We'll put it in a smarter way like Techno Fog: This 'leaves little doubt Biden lied.' 

Yes, we imagine you're as shocked as we are considering Biden is such a pillar of honesty, integrity, and DECENCY.

Almost as if our former president is a lying, sneaking, dishonest, corrupt, crook.

Did we say that out loud? Our bad.

HAAAAAAA

Cynical Publius Makes Jeffrey Goldberg's Chat Breach 'Exclusive' Look Even SHADIER With BRUTAL Reminder
Sam J.
His post continues:

Hur knew the real reason he couldn't pursue a prosecution against the guy who for all appearances was the sitting PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES was that DOJ policy FORBID him from indicting Biden.

He was too old! Yeah, that's it.

But sadly, not unexpected.

============================================================

Tags: CLASSIFIED JOE BIDEN CLASSIFIED DOCUMENTS HUR REPORT

