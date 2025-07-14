Ken Dilanian Does an NBC News Fact Check on Who ICE Is Detaining

Last week, the White House put out a video claiming that 70 percent of those detained by ICE had criminal convictions or pending charges. "We're talking murderers, rapists, and child predators," it reads. We're reminded of when the White House put up mug shots on the White House lawn of those it had detained, along with their crime (murder, rape) under their photo. CNN, of course, reported on this travesty but blurred out the faces in the mugshots.

70% of those arrested under President Trump’s ICE had criminal convictions or pending charges.



We’re talking murderers, rapists, and child predators.



This is what leadership looks like. No more catch-and-release—ONLY CATCH AND DEPORT! pic.twitter.com/4nMCvC32bl — The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 9, 2025

NBC News justice and intelligence correspondent Ken Dilanian ran an NBC News fact-check on that claim and found that only 752 were convicted of murder, and only 3,390 were facing sexual assault charges.

NBC News fact check:



Of those arrested, 752– or 0.4%—were convicted of murder and 3,390–or 1.8%—were convicted of or facing pending sexual assault charges. Via @strickdc https://t.co/hM1bQ6Pzpy — Ken Dilanian (@KenDilanianNBC) July 14, 2025

And?

That 4,000 convicted illegals not on the streets anymore. I call this a win. — Denise (@neeceetx) July 14, 2025

Gotta get these numbers up like 1,000x — Xotes (@XotesSol) July 14, 2025

752 people that shouldn't be in the country in the first place, convicted of murder, were walking our streets! — Median Politics (@MedianPolitics) July 14, 2025

NBC fact checker in question pic.twitter.com/0hDZXQfLfO — Mr Twitting (@mr_twitting) July 14, 2025

In a jar containing 10 lbs of jellybeans and 2.2% are arsenic, are you going to allow your children to take a handful? — Texas Boomer (@marklindesr) July 14, 2025

There were 752 convicted murderers not being deported? That seems like way too many. — Mr. Misadventure (@Untimelyreload) July 14, 2025

So then it’s correct to say including murderers, rapists and child predators as clearly they were part of the group arrested - sorry it’s only nearly 1k murderers who have been arrested! Do you hear yourself? — Peter Henderson (@PeterHe25763257) July 14, 2025

Sounds like a win. That’s a lot of murderers and rapists — Kyle Franklin (@kylelaine58) July 14, 2025

Only 3,390 were convicted of or facing sexual assault charges? When you put it that way, what's the point of detaining anyone, if such a small percentage are rapists?

