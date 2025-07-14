Reporter Asks Trump About Making Rosie O'Donnell Overweight and Depressed
Ken Dilanian Does an NBC News Fact Check on Who ICE Is Detaining

Brett T. | 10:15 PM on July 14, 2025
Meme

Last week, the White House put out a video claiming that 70 percent of those detained by ICE had criminal convictions or pending charges. "We're talking murderers, rapists, and child predators," it reads. We're reminded of when the White House put up mug shots on the White House lawn of those it had detained, along with their crime (murder, rape) under their photo. CNN, of course, reported on this travesty but blurred out the faces in the mugshots.

NBC News justice and intelligence correspondent Ken Dilanian ran an NBC News fact-check on that claim and found that only 752 were convicted of murder, and only 3,390 were facing sexual assault charges.

And?

Only 3,390 were convicted of or facing sexual assault charges? When you put it that way, what's the point of detaining anyone, if such a small percentage are rapists?

***

