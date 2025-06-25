Army Vet Breaks Down the Destructive Power of US Iran Strike

Capitol Redux: These 'Insurrectionists' Likely Won't Face J6-Style Justice, Just a Slap on...
Brett T. | 7:00 PM on June 25, 2025
Meme

We've been sitting on this post for three days; we just didn't feel like helping Brian Krassenstein with his engagement farming. "Does this seem like a success to you?" he asked about Operation Midnight Hammer:

It's both amazing and sad how many people want a military operation to be declared a failure because they hate the president who ordered it, and its success makes him look good. Plus, as President Trump has said, they're disparaging the military who put their lives on the line.

Krassenstein didn't get hit with a Community Note, but several were proposed that suggested he doesn't understand how bunker busters work. Here's one:

A bunker buster bomb typically does not create a significant crater on the surface. The explosion is often contained within the target or soil, resulting in minimal surface disruption, such as a small entry hole or localized disturbance rather than a large, visible crater.

This Army veteran did the math to describe what you can't see from a satellite photo:

The post continues:

… you.

We are talking about underground overpressure levels reaching well over 100 psi within localized radii of the site.

For reference, overpressure psi of 20-40 is enough to structurally compromise or render an underground facility unusable. 

With what we dropped, chambers would be entirely crushed, steel would warp, and all electronics would be scorched or vaporized. 

Even if they were able to move some uranium out of the sites before the strikes, they will be set back multiple years from calibration, equipment and data losses alone, not to mention the dead scientists they are also dealing with.

America wins again. Ignore the naysayers trying to placate a terrorist regime.

We don't know Green Beret Nap Time, but we trust him more than we trust "Fusion" Natasha Bertrand and her anonymous leaks.

The post continues:

… next bomb, etc., and without going into all the nerdy details I came to the conclusion that there's between a 70 and 85% chance that Fordow was *severely* damaged. I'm changing this today to 75-90%, with "shallow components" being pretty well wiped out and deeper components being damaged, while more protected were still susceptible to shockwave-induced fracturing, spalling, or ventilation loss. 

Reminder - I'm nobody, I have no "inside info", and I could be way off the mark.

The post continues:

million tons of rock. Nothing will probably ever be able to be salvaged. 

The B-2’s and the bunker busters were very effective. And people should be aware that any technology the US Military has that is known, is probably 10-15 behind the current technologies we can field if we have to. 

The original Stealth Fighters were operated out of Nellis AFB and Tonopah for over a decade and no one even knew they existed. In plain site in town of the nation’s busiest tourist destination, Las Vegas.

😂😂😂😂😂

Again, we're relying on our own anonymous source, we understand, but we trust him more than we trust the expert analysis of a Krassenstein brother.

***

Tags:

DONALD TRUMP IRAN

