Army Vet Breaks Down the Destructive Power of US Iran Strike

We've been sitting on this post for three days; we just didn't feel like helping Brian Krassenstein with his engagement farming. "Does this seem like a success to you?" he asked about Operation Midnight Hammer:

BREAKING: Before & After images of US Bombing of Iran’s Fordow.



Does this seem like a success to you? pic.twitter.com/wEwPHplWZr — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) June 22, 2025

It's both amazing and sad how many people want a military operation to be declared a failure because they hate the president who ordered it, and its success makes him look good. Plus, as President Trump has said, they're disparaging the military who put their lives on the line.

Krassenstein didn't get hit with a Community Note, but several were proposed that suggested he doesn't understand how bunker busters work. Here's one:

A bunker buster bomb typically does not create a significant crater on the surface. The explosion is often contained within the target or soil, resulting in minimal surface disruption, such as a small entry hole or localized disturbance rather than a large, visible crater.

This Army veteran did the math to describe what you can't see from a satellite photo:

We launched 420,000 pounds of high precision bunker busters at Iranian nuclear sites and another 30,000 pounds of Tomahawks.



If you think that amount of sheer explosive force did not destroy or render useless every piece of equipment at those sites, I’m not sure what to tell… — Green Beret Nap Time (@GBNT1952) June 25, 2025

The post continues:

… you. We are talking about underground overpressure levels reaching well over 100 psi within localized radii of the site. For reference, overpressure psi of 20-40 is enough to structurally compromise or render an underground facility unusable. With what we dropped, chambers would be entirely crushed, steel would warp, and all electronics would be scorched or vaporized. Even if they were able to move some uranium out of the sites before the strikes, they will be set back multiple years from calibration, equipment and data losses alone, not to mention the dead scientists they are also dealing with. America wins again. Ignore the naysayers trying to placate a terrorist regime.

We don't know Green Beret Nap Time, but we trust him more than we trust "Fusion" Natasha Bertrand and her anonymous leaks.

Plus the site would be hazardous, correct? — Dylan (@That_Irish_Guy8) June 25, 2025

Absolutely. — Green Beret Nap Time (@GBNT1952) June 25, 2025

You know that DIA analyst who leaked this is probably 24 years old with an MA in socialist underwater basket weaving and couldn't get employment anywhere else. — Garlic 🧄 Contessa (@venus_rotates) June 25, 2025

Absolutely. If it was even leaked. It could have been all embellished. — Green Beret Nap Time (@GBNT1952) June 25, 2025

The Iranian centrifuges were made out of precision unobtainium that can withstand any ordnance dropped by a president that isn’t a Democrat. — Donald Morgan Jr. (@donaldmorganjr) June 25, 2025

It's amazing how the people who know nothing about explody stuff are all of a sudden experts at explody stuff. — Rabid (@Rabid8264) June 25, 2025

I did a bunch of my own assessments yesterday and the day before as a nobody - considering factors such as the known geological makeup of the area, the highly likely manner in which the bombs were dropped, the effect of the explosive power on the rock, how that would effect the… — James Mixter (@MixterJames) June 25, 2025

The post continues:

… next bomb, etc., and without going into all the nerdy details I came to the conclusion that there's between a 70 and 85% chance that Fordow was *severely* damaged. I'm changing this today to 75-90%, with "shallow components" being pretty well wiped out and deeper components being damaged, while more protected were still susceptible to shockwave-induced fracturing, spalling, or ventilation loss. Reminder - I'm nobody, I have no "inside info", and I could be way off the mark.

The IAEA is saying the damage is probably far greater than anyone expected and that there are chemical leaks and possibly radiation leaks coming from the site. And they haven’t been able to even inspect the damage yet.



Anything that was down there is probably buried under a… — cavalryman40 (@realFishchaser) June 25, 2025

The post continues:

million tons of rock. Nothing will probably ever be able to be salvaged. The B-2’s and the bunker busters were very effective. And people should be aware that any technology the US Military has that is known, is probably 10-15 behind the current technologies we can field if we have to. The original Stealth Fighters were operated out of Nellis AFB and Tonopah for over a decade and no one even knew they existed. In plain site in town of the nation’s busiest tourist destination, Las Vegas. 😂😂😂😂😂

Most people have no idea just how fragile a centrifuge is. The shockwave of the GBU57 creates is MASSIVE. Yeah, they got their stuff busted up. — Military Arms (@MAC_Arms) June 25, 2025

Again, we're relying on our own anonymous source, we understand, but we trust him more than we trust the expert analysis of a Krassenstein brother.

***