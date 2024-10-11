Kamala Harris Says if Elected This Will Be Her First Call (Apparently Her...
Unburdened? LOL! Kamala Harris Appears on the Cover of Vogue and OMG the Memes are Brutally GLORIOUS

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:55 AM on October 11, 2024
Twitchy

Kamala Harris is on the cover of the newest Vogue.

Yes, the same magazine that ignored the lovely first lady who was actually a model put ol' Kammy on the cover with a whole lot of airbrushing. A WHOLE LOT. She's in her 60s guys, not late 30s. 

Oh, and knowing she was doing the photoshoot the day she came after DeSantis for supposedly refusing her call? Yeah, the cover is fair game.

She was SO CONCERNED about Florida getting hit by Milton she took time from her fancy schmancy Vogue photoshoot to make up a lie about DeSantis refusing her call.

Suppose we should just be glad she wasn't trying to get the Florida National Guard to help her with another photo-op that wouldn't actually help Floridians Just a PHOTO-OP! NC National Guard Allegedly Helped Kamala Pull a Fast One on Hurricane Helene Victims

Guys, she's just so awful.

And deserving of some 'meme madness,' don't you think?

We do.

Here we go.

Note, we will continue to add more as the day goes on because we imagine there are plenty of other meme makers out there doing their handiwork even as we write this.

Oh dear ... lol.

We did not make this image.

We laughed at it.

We included it.

But we did not make it, so there.

She does have some weird, odd, creepy, large-ish hands in this picture. 

Hrm.

And does her head look small for her body? Maybe we need more caffeine.

Obvs.

Gotta make sure readers know she's unburdened by what has been. Now if only there was something about her being middle class.

That works.

Everything about her IS fake.

Puppet.

We see you, Obama.

We see what they did there.

HAAAAAAA

And yeah, there's a LOT of airbrushing on this cover. Wow.

Or it's AI ... either way, woof.

