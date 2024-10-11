'You and Kamala DISAGREE?!' WATCH Tim Walz Fall FLAT on His Weird, Puffy...
'Time for MAGA.' Obama's GENIUS PLAN to Shame Black Americans Into Voting for Kamala Harris BACKFIRES

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:15 AM on October 11, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

You know things are bad for Mamala ... sorry ... Kamala when they drag out Barack Obama to campaign for her. Honestly, we're not sure what the Hell he was thinking when he decided to shame black Americans, especially black men, for not supporting Kamala. Nothing inspires someone like telling them how disappointed you are in them.

Obama has always sucked, it's just getting harder for him to hide how mean and hateful he really is. Last night he looked old, haggard, tired, and yes, very angry.

Pretty sure it's not going to work out the way he thought it would, though:

It's more than time. 

Democrats have taken black Americans for granted, treating them as a commodity instead of actual people. Going out of their way to convince them they REALLY CARE every two to four years, depending on when there's an election.

Not sure how they can stand it ... maybe they can't, anymore.

What an a-hole.

How can anyone STAND THIS?

And we sincerely doubt that getting scolded and lectured by Obama is going to inspire them to support Kamala anytime soon.

