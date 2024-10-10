DeSantis DECIMATES Kamala for Trying to Make Hurricanes About HER and Her 'HQ...
Here's a 'by the Numbers' Look at Kamala Harris' Sudden Interest in Discussing...
Kayleigh McEnany DROPS 50-Megaton Self-Awareness NUKE on Kamala for Playing PRETEND with H...
G.T.F.O! What Susan Rice Is Accusing Trump of NOW Tells Us Dems are...
Ya' THINK?! What This Georgetown Law Prof Just Said About Democrats 'Nominating' Kamala...
VIP
Associated Press Goes Full Pravda Again to Boost Dems Ahead of Election (the...
Sharyl Attkisson OWNS CBS News With BRUTAL Obama Reminder As They Conspire to...
Honey ... You SUCK at This: Kamala Feigns Sincerity, Importance in Staged Call...
They Just Keep Digging: CBS Instructed Staff Not to Refer to Jerusalem as...
CNN's Jake Tapper Wasn't Expecting This Response From Boris Johnson
Kansas City Star Says Spare Them the MAGA Pearl-Clutching Over the 'Shoot Them'...
Under The Bus! Biden Sticks by Claim He Is In Touch With DeSantis...
BBC Stands by ‘Kill the Jews’ Interviewee
'A Beautiful Soul': Young Woman Shares Why She Chose Life For Medically Challenged...

The Joy Is GONE! Kamala Harris Campaign Staffer Reveals JUST HOW BAD Things Really Are to Axios and WOOF

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:40 AM on October 10, 2024

After what happened in 2022, when we were pretty cocky about the GIANT RED WAVE that turned into more of a red trickle that November, we sort of learned our lesson when it comes to getting TOO optimistic. As so many of you more realistic types pointed out even at the time, we should never underestimate how desperate Democrats are and what they'll do to maintain power. That being said, we love this post about Kamala Harris and her Sunbelt internal polling.

Advertisement

From his post to God's ear ... 

His post continues:

The staffer noted that a sense of impending doom hangs heavily over the campaign in its final weeks, with a Trump return now feeling inevitable.

The joy is gone.

PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE  ... 

Gosh, can you tell we do NOT want Kamal to win. Fine, you've caught this editor. She wants Trump to win. Our bad.

Recommended

Kayleigh McEnany DROPS 50-Megaton Self-Awareness NUKE on Kamala for Playing PRETEND with Hurricane Milton
Sam J.
Advertisement

We put nothing past them, though.

*snort*

And the longer they draw out the count the more danger we are in. Yup. Learned that in 2020.

THIS THIS THIS. Oh, you think he's going to win? WORK HARDER. Share more information, get people to vote, take 10 Republicans with you when YOU vote, we can't let up no matter what. This Trump win must be too big to rig. Period the end.

Let's make damn sure that continues.

=======================================================================

Advertisement

Related:

Ya' THINK?! What This Georgetown Law Prof Just Said About Democrats Nominating Kamala Will HAUNT THEM

Sharyl Attkisson OWNS CBS News With BRUTAL Obama Reminder As They Conspire to Make Kamala Look LESS DUMB

Kamala's Terrible, Horrible, No-Good, Very BAD Weeks Gets WORSE With Daily Mail Doug Emhoff Deep Dive

'Pain Is Setting IN': Stephen King Coming to Terms With a VERY Likely Kamala LOSS Is Simply DELICIOUS

YUP, He Hates Her! What Biden Did RIGHT As Kamala Appeared on The View is TOO GOOD (Or Bad, For Her)

=======================================================================

Tags: BIDEN KAMALA HARRIS 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Kayleigh McEnany DROPS 50-Megaton Self-Awareness NUKE on Kamala for Playing PRETEND with Hurricane Milton
Sam J.
DeSantis DECIMATES Kamala for Trying to Make Hurricanes About HER and Her 'HQ Account' Just CAN'T DEEEAL
Sam J.
Sharyl Attkisson OWNS CBS News With BRUTAL Obama Reminder As They Conspire to Make Kamala Look LESS DUMB
Sam J.
G.T.F.O! What Susan Rice Is Accusing Trump of NOW Tells Us Dems are Getting DESPERATE About the Election
Sam J.
Ya' THINK?! What This Georgetown Law Prof Just Said About Democrats 'Nominating' Kamala Will HAUNT THEM
Sam J.
Here's a 'by the Numbers' Look at Kamala Harris' Sudden Interest in Discussing Hurricane Response
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Kayleigh McEnany DROPS 50-Megaton Self-Awareness NUKE on Kamala for Playing PRETEND with Hurricane Milton Sam J.
Advertisement