The Joy Is GONE! Kamala Harris Campaign Staffer Reveals JUST HOW BAD Things Really Are to Axios and WOOF

After what happened in 2022, when we were pretty cocky about the GIANT RED WAVE that turned into more of a red trickle that November, we sort of learned our lesson when it comes to getting TOO optimistic. As so many of you more realistic types pointed out even at the time, we should never underestimate how desperate Democrats are and what they'll do to maintain power. That being said, we love this post about Kamala Harris and her Sunbelt internal polling.

From his post to God's ear ...

A Harris campaign staffer reveals to Axios that their Sunbelt internal polling is so bad they’re recognizing the only viable path forward for Harris is winning both MI and PA; two states where she’s under water with key demographics.



The staffer noted that a sense of impending… — Bad Hombre (@joma_gc) October 10, 2024

His post continues:

The staffer noted that a sense of impending doom hangs heavily over the campaign in its final weeks, with a Trump return now feeling inevitable.

The joy is gone.

PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE ...

Gosh, can you tell we do NOT want Kamal to win. Fine, you've caught this editor. She wants Trump to win. Our bad.

They have almost no path in Arizona. Locked out. — Misha Turtle Island 🐢 (@MishaFitton) October 10, 2024

We put nothing past them, though.

You’re telling me this doesn’t resonate? https://t.co/luycRGQKwo — Bad Hombre (@joma_gc) October 10, 2024

*snort*

We still have the fraud / steal angle to contend with though.



It is sad that it can be this lopsided and come election night it might only be a percentage point difference. — Phineas J. Spratt (@alongtheway) October 10, 2024

And the longer they draw out the count the more danger we are in. Yup. Learned that in 2020.

The biggest thing is, we don't want to get caught in the trap of believing he's going to win, we need to run the race like he's 20 points behind in every state. They would love nothing more than to take our momentum away. — - Josh - (@WEAPONFORTRUTH) October 10, 2024

THIS THIS THIS. Oh, you think he's going to win? WORK HARDER. Share more information, get people to vote, take 10 Republicans with you when YOU vote, we can't let up no matter what. This Trump win must be too big to rig. Period the end.

Kamala had a very bad week. pic.twitter.com/6P1esYrthe — I Love America News (@ILA_NewsX) October 10, 2024

Let's make damn sure that continues.

