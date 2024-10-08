Helene Survivor's List of What Helped Her -- And What Didn't -- Tells...
'Pain Is Setting IN': Stephen King Coming to Terms With a VERY Likely Kamala LOSS Is Simply DELICIOUS

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:10 PM on October 08, 2024

Kamala Harris's campaign is starting to very publicly fall apart and ironically she's responsible for most of it. Oh sure, there are plenty of us out there fact-checking her, pointing out what a hot mess she is, and as of right now taking great joy in watching Biden quietly undermine her over and over again.

Advertisement

Ya' love to see it.

Unless of course you're a deranged, uninformed lunatic like Stephen King.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA.

That all sounds awesome, by the way. Would love to see Kid Rock dealing with Putin ... 'MY NAME IS KIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIID'.

Us too. It's been a damn long four years.

Ironically, that dementia patient is smarter than Kamala.

Just putting that out there.

All day every day and twice on Sunday.

Joe Biden Backs the Bus Up for Good Measure, Further HUMILIATES Kamala Over Her DeSantis Phone Call Lie
Amy Curtis
Make it so, Scott Pressler.

Heh.

Tags: ELON MUSK KAMALA HARRIS STEPHEN KING 2024 ELECTION

