'Pain Is Setting IN': Stephen King Coming to Terms With a VERY Likely Kamala LOSS Is Simply DELICIOUS

Kamala Harris's campaign is starting to very publicly fall apart and ironically she's responsible for most of it. Oh sure, there are plenty of us out there fact-checking her, pointing out what a hot mess she is, and as of right now taking great joy in watching Biden quietly undermine her over and over again.

Ya' love to see it.

Unless of course you're a deranged, uninformed lunatic like Stephen King.

Trump for President.

Musk for Secretary of the Treasury.

Kid Rock for Secretary of Defense.

We're all f**ked. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) October 7, 2024

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA.

That all sounds awesome, by the way. Would love to see Kid Rock dealing with Putin ... 'MY NAME IS KIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIID'.

The pain is setting in and Im loving every second of it😆 pic.twitter.com/GiWq182BXU — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) October 7, 2024

Us too. It's been a damn long four years.

You were moments away from voting for a dementia patient not long ago. — Five Times August (@FiveTimesAugust) October 7, 2024

Ironically, that dementia patient is smarter than Kamala.

Just putting that out there.

What’s truly terrifying is Biden running the country into the ground, Kamala hiding from every crisis, and your side cheering on censorship. I'd take Trump, Musk, and Kid Rock over your nightmare any day — MAG🔫1775🇺🇸 (@Mar50cC5O) October 7, 2024

All day every day and twice on Sunday.

Life was really peaceful for us when you weren't posting about politics. Go on that break again



By the way, everyone you mentioned is certainly more qualified than the people who got us $34 trillion debt and endless wars. — George (@BehizyTweets) October 7, 2024

By writing, “Trump for President,” you just wrote it into existence.



Thank you. — ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) October 8, 2024

Make it so, Scott Pressler.

Heh.

