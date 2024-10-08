If You Thought Kamala BLEW IT You Ain't Seen NOTHIN' Yet: Tim Walz CRACKS During 60 Minutes Interview

Ok, so we know Kamala Harris just embarrassed herself on 60 Minutes and plenty of outlets are covering it ... even our pals in the legacy media can't ignore this bomb of an interview BUT did you know Tim Walz was also on 60 Minutes?

Yeah, we missed that too.

And guess what? He makes Kamala look like a genius and considering she's a vapid hyena, that's really saying something.

“Is that kind of misrepresentation, isn't that more than just being a knucklehead?” Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has faced criticism for making false claims about his travels to Asia in the 1980s. Walz brushed it off as being a “knucklehead” in the VP debate. https://t.co/zZONUCBaSI pic.twitter.com/XsxsKlpl0G — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) October 8, 2024

Even 60 Minutes isn't buying the whole 'knucklehead,' so now what, Team Harris? Your boy has lied about so many things we're not even sure where to start and your excuses for his lies like 'he misspoke,' or 'he just talks like everyone else,' or his own admission that he's a 'knucklehead' aren't working.

Maybe just admit he's a lying sack of crap and has no business being anywhere near the White House.

And neither does Kamala.

Kudos to 60 Minutes for asking both Harris and Walz hard questions. It's totally unexpected, honestly. — Fight With Memes (@fightwithmemes) October 8, 2024

Color us thankful and a bit impressed.

It's so rare these days.

He sounds like someone I wouldn't hire to fix my roof, never mind run my country!

How are these two even on the ticket? — Epstein's Sheet. 🧻 (@meantweeting1) October 8, 2024

A better question is HOW is this team of morons the best the Democratic Party can do.

Tim Walz retired to avoid deploying to Iraq. — Richard DeCamp (@richdecamp) October 8, 2024

This. That's it. He needs to own it, all of it.

He lied.

Here's the thing. Even if he was just being a knucklehead, I don't want a knucklehead holding high office. — matt dooley (@mdooley) October 8, 2024

Seriously. It's not endearing to be a knucklehead.

HAAAAAAAAAA.

Right? We couldn't be more shocked if we woke up tomorrow morning with our heads sewn to the carpet.

