If You Thought Kamala BLEW IT You Ain't Seen NOTHIN' Yet: Tim Walz CRACKS During 60 Minutes Interview

Sam J.  |  11:40 AM on October 08, 2024
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Ok, so we know Kamala Harris just embarrassed herself on 60 Minutes and plenty of outlets are covering it ... even our pals in the legacy media can't ignore this bomb of an interview BUT did you know Tim Walz was also on 60 Minutes?

Yeah, we missed that too.

And guess what? He makes Kamala look like a genius and considering she's a vapid hyena, that's really saying something.

Even 60 Minutes isn't buying the whole 'knucklehead,' so now what, Team Harris? Your boy has lied about so many things we're not even sure where to start and your excuses for his lies like 'he misspoke,' or 'he just talks like everyone else,' or his own admission that he's a 'knucklehead' aren't working.

Maybe just admit he's a lying sack of crap and has no business being anywhere near the White House.

And neither does Kamala.

Color us thankful and a bit impressed.

It's so rare these days.

A better question is HOW is this team of morons the best the Democratic Party can do.

Legit CRAZY: Scott Jennings Takes DRAGGING to NEW Level Calling Kamala Out for LYING About DeSantis Call
Sam J.
This. That's it. He needs to own it, all of it.

He lied.

Seriously. It's not endearing to be a knucklehead.

HAAAAAAAAAA.

Right? We couldn't be more shocked if we woke up tomorrow morning with our heads sewn to the carpet.

