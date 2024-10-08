'She's NEVER Contributed ANYTHING': DeSantis RIPS Kamala for LYING About Milton Phone Call (Watch)

WHOA! Biden THROWING Kamala Harris Under The Bus After She's Caught LYING About...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  8:45 AM on October 08, 2024
AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough

Kamala Harris is not the president.

She is not the acting president.

She's the vice president ... and a crappy one at that. Why on Earth would DeSantis waste time on the phone with her when he has Milton bearing down on his state? No no, DeSantis spoke to the actual president, Joe Biden.

Advertisement

That's how this works.

Kamala is just mad she couldn't use Milton for a photo-op after Helene went so miserably for her, so she whined about DeSantis not taking her call (which was a lie).

See?

Ding ding ding.

DeSantis went OFF when asked about Kamala's claim, watch:

She's been the vice president for 3 1/2 years, we've had many of these storms, and she's never contributed ANYTHING.

Damn he's good at this - he is truly America's Governor.

Brutal and yet ... so accurate.

And speaking of brutal:

Spectacular. Glorious. Amazing. Fantastic.

All of the above.

=======================================================================

Tags: KAMALA HARRIS DESANTIS MILTON

