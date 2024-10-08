'She's NEVER Contributed ANYTHING': DeSantis RIPS Kamala for LYING About Milton Phone Call (Watch)

Kamala Harris is not the president.

She is not the acting president.

She's the vice president ... and a crappy one at that. Why on Earth would DeSantis waste time on the phone with her when he has Milton bearing down on his state? No no, DeSantis spoke to the actual president, Joe Biden.

That's how this works.

Kamala is just mad she couldn't use Milton for a photo-op after Helene went so miserably for her, so she whined about DeSantis not taking her call (which was a lie).

Biden got DeSantis on the phone, per pooler ⁦@SangerNYT⁩ pic.twitter.com/Gnriqwoa8e — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) October 8, 2024

See?

So DeSantis took a call from the actual president and not the candidate cosplaying as one https://t.co/0MmGr9ZzaX — Sunny (@sunnyright) October 8, 2024

Ding ding ding.

DeSantis went OFF when asked about Kamala's claim, watch:

DeSantis rightly rips Kamala a new one here pic.twitter.com/7qmAh2xHl9 — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) October 8, 2024

She's been the vice president for 3 1/2 years, we've had many of these storms, and she's never contributed ANYTHING.

Damn he's good at this - he is truly America's Governor.

Expectations from government have become a very low bar. Functioning government should be a norm, not an exception. Thanks gov. — Steve Carbone 🇺🇸🇮🇹 (@carsable) October 8, 2024

Brutal and yet ... so accurate.

And speaking of brutal:

That was a brutal takedown. — William O (@SpiritInDaNite) October 8, 2024

Spectacular. Glorious. Amazing. Fantastic.

All of the above.

