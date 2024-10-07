White Dude for Harris Chris Mowrey SLAMMED for Going Straight-Up SEXIST PIG Campaigning for Kamala (Pic)

Former Biden fanboy turned Kamala Harris fanboy (because the only thing that changed was the candidate's name on the contract) Chris Mowrey thought this post was smart. That tells you how absolutely dumb the people Democrats are willing to pay to support their candidates realy are. Is he also the other guy with Harry Sisson who breaks Project 2025 plates in that video?

Advertisement

Anywho, this is what he posted:

I had a good day getting out the vote in Michigan.



White dudes for Harris pic.twitter.com/PPtL7HwWMd — Chris Mowrey (@chrisdmowrey) October 7, 2024

Bad taste.

Not funny.

Perfect though for a White Loser for Harris.

Cool, so you're just putting the predatory intentions behind the wolf in sheep's clothing schtick of "nice guy" male feminists right out in the open.



Super gross, but hopefully progressive women will pay attention to your motivation. — Adrienne (@AdrienneAK) October 7, 2024

Dropped.

Instead of listening though, he got all defensive and made an even bigger loser troll of himself.

it’s called a joke. you’re voting for an guy actually found liable in a court for sexually abusing a women, convicted for hush money payments to a porn star, and bragging about how he didn’t force himself on a women, because, “she wouldn’t have been the chosen one”.



Please get… — Chris Mowrey (@chrisdmowrey) October 7, 2024

Not sharing the rest of his post.

Trust us, it doesn't get any better.

And cue the dragging ...

Relax, kiddo - nobody thought you seriously believed you’d ever get laid. — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🥥Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) October 7, 2024

Ahem.

You are voting for someone to the most powerful position on the planet who doesn't have the ability, desire or skill set to hold on press conference. — Texas Garabedian (@TexasGarabedian) October 7, 2024

"It's called a joke" after getting called out, by women, for posting something extremely misogynistic. Typical male feminist. Zero self-awareness. — Sara 🇺🇸🦅 (@tazerface43) October 7, 2024

Less than zero.

No ick here is there? pic.twitter.com/DHwE9PXvoI — Mike (@MikeMcGinty1) October 7, 2024

*cough cough*

Needs more jazz hands!

It’s not a joke though, it’s gross.



Have some more respect for women and honestly, yourself. — Silence DoGood (@ModernSilenceDG) October 7, 2024

Typical Kamala Harris supporter ... no respect for women or himself.

Yet, here you are objectifying women. You're disgusting. Delete this post, predator. — The Copium Plug (@thecopiumplug) October 7, 2024

And he thinks he's the good guy.

I call you out for being a creepy pervert and advocating that your followers pretend to care about civic duty in order to get laid, and all you do is deflect. Because you're being a creepy pervert and you know it.



Please get help. — Adrienne (@AdrienneAK) October 7, 2024

Advertisement

She won.

=======================================================================

Related:

Dan Bongino Fact-Nukes Kamala for Pushing THIS Lie AGAIN During Her Train Wreck of a 60 Minutes Interview

'JAZZ HANDS!' Scott Jennings EMBARRASSES Team Kamala Harris for Picking Tim Walz As Only He Can and LOL

Lady, You Have NO Shame! Kamala Pisses Twitter/X OFF with Post About 'Heroes in North Carolina' (PICS)

WTF Did We Just WATCH?! FEMA Disaster Preparedness Video Shows What They're REALLY Worried About (Watch)

HOOBOY! Kamala's 60 Minutes Interview Was SO BAD People are Wondering if English Is Her 1st Language (Watch)

=======================================================================