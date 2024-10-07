White Dude for Harris Chris Mowrey SLAMMED for Going Straight-Up SEXIST PIG Campaigning for Kamala (Pic)

Sen. Thom Tillis Sets Kamala HQ Account Straight After They Used His Quote...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:45 PM on October 07, 2024

Former Biden fanboy turned Kamala Harris fanboy (because the only thing that changed was the candidate's name on the contract) Chris Mowrey thought this post was smart. That tells you how absolutely dumb the people Democrats are willing to pay to support their candidates realy are. Is he also the other guy with Harry Sisson who breaks Project 2025 plates in that video?

Anywho, this is what he posted:

Bad taste.

Not funny.

Perfect though for a White Loser for Harris.

Dropped.

Instead of listening though, he got all defensive and made an even bigger loser troll of himself.

Not sharing the rest of his post.

Trust us, it doesn't get any better.

And cue the dragging ... 

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Ahem.

Less than zero.

*cough cough*

Needs more jazz hands!

Typical Kamala Harris supporter ... no respect for women or himself.

And he thinks he's the good guy.

She won.

