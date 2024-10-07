WTF Did We Just WATCH?! FEMA Disaster Preparedness Video Shows What They're REALLY Worried About (Watch)

Pardon our language but what in the Hell is this?

This can't be an actual FEMA Disaster Preparedness Meeting ... right?

RIGHT?!

And they wonder why so many of us question what is happening in the southeastern states impacted by Helene, especially North Carolina and Tennessee. We've seen their site, we know DEI and illegal immigration have become very important initiatives to the people in charge but seeing it like this ...

Holy Hell.

How is this real life?

Watch:

FEMA Disaster Preparedness Meeting:



"We should focus our efforts on LGBTQIA people… they struggled before the storm"



"FEMA relief is no longer about getting the greatest good for the greatest amount of people…. It's about disaster equity." pic.twitter.com/IqXeKI8OTT — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) October 7, 2024

We can see the conversation now:

North Carolinian: Hello FEMA? We've lost everything. Please help us. FEMA: Are you and your partner a member of the LGBTQ community? NC: (confused) No ... FEMA: Sorry, you'll have to wait until we've made everything equitable with the gays.

FIN.

I haven’t found an alphabet agency of Biden’s yet that isn’t promoting DEI.



It’s terrifying. pic.twitter.com/UL1OTUrPDb — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) October 7, 2024

Grotesque. DEI ideology is a societal scourge. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 7, 2024

Ironically, DEI is the deliberate discrimination against various groups of people by agencies of the federal government so they can pretend they don't discriminate.

Let that sink in.

Just listening to the way these morons phrase things, their verbiage alone, when people are stuck and struggling makes my blood boil. Not one of those individuals could organize a free steak dinner much less disaster response. — Jellenne 🇺🇸🌵🌞 (@jellen805) October 7, 2024

Such rotten, corrupt evil people.



How did this ever happen in America? — Dana (@OhMelodylane) October 7, 2024

His name rhymes with 'no mama'.

That's how.

