'JAZZ HANDS!' Scott Jennings EMBARRASSES Team Kamala Harris for Picking Tim Walz As...
Lady, You Have NO Shame! Kamala Pisses Twitter/X OFF with Post About 'Heroes...
Byron Donalds Lists 10 Details That NUKE Dem Attempts to Blame GOP for...
Roy Cooper Takes Time out of His Busy Schedule FAWNING Over Harris to...
'Morning Joe' Slams Dangerous Audacity of Trump Claiming Dem Rhetoric Led to Assassination...
HOOBOY! Kamala's 60 Minutes Interview SO BAD People Are Wondering If English Is...
But You Know, Dems SWEAR This Doesn't Happen (*Eye Roll*) HUGE Harris/Walz Scandal...
Monday Morning Meme Madness
Hey Hollywood: Making a Mockery of Catholicism Is Neither Original nor Edgy Anymore
After Getting Bodied Over Abortion on Fox News, Tim Walz Repeats Gross Lie...
Orlando Sentinel CRIES Because Ron DeSantis Won't Suspend Our Second Amendment Rights Duri...
DO YOUR JOBS: FEMA Head Says Criticizing the Org's TERRIBLE Response to Hurricane...
Kamala's Interview With 'Call Her Daddy' Podcast Shows How OUT OF TOUCH She...
Your Government, Ladies and Gentlemen! FEMA Tells NC Town It Can't Help Because...

WTF Did We Just WATCH?! FEMA Disaster Preparedness Video Shows What They're REALLY Worried About (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:35 AM on October 07, 2024
Meme

Pardon our language but what in the Hell is this?

This can't be an actual FEMA Disaster Preparedness Meeting ... right?

RIGHT?!

And they wonder why so many of us question what is happening in the southeastern states impacted by Helene, especially North Carolina and Tennessee. We've seen their site, we know DEI and illegal immigration have become very important initiatives to the people in charge but seeing it like this ...

Advertisement

Holy Hell.

How is this real life?

Watch:

We can see the conversation now:

North Carolinian: Hello FEMA? We've lost everything. Please help us.

FEMA: Are you and your partner a member of the LGBTQ community?

NC: (confused) No ...

FEMA: Sorry, you'll have to wait until we've made everything equitable with the gays.

FIN.

Ironically, DEI is the deliberate discrimination against various groups of people by agencies of the federal government so they can pretend they don't discriminate.

Let that sink in.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

His name rhymes with 'no mama'.

That's how.

=======================================================================

Related:

Roy Cooper Takes Time out of His Busy Schedule FAWNING Over Harris to SCOLD 'Bad Actors' On X and WOOF

HOOBOY! Kamala's 60 Minutes Interview Was SO BAD People are Wondering if English Is Her 1st Language (Watch)

But You Know, Dems SWEAR This Doesn't Happen (*Eye Roll*) HUGE Harris/Walz Scandal Uncovered in Arizona

DOOFUS Kamala’s Wins Account POLITI-GASMS Over the WRONG Person Slamming Trump and LOL We're Here For It

LOOK On Kamala's Face As Helene Victim Explains How BAD the Fed's Response Has Been is PRICELESS (Watch)

=======================================================================

Tags: FEMA VIDEO LGBTQ

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Lady, You Have NO Shame! Kamala Pisses Twitter/X OFF with Post About 'Heroes in North Carolina' (PICS)
Sam J.
HOOBOY! Kamala's 60 Minutes Interview SO BAD People Are Wondering If English Is Her 1st Language (Watch)
Sam J.
Roy Cooper Takes Time out of His Busy Schedule FAWNING Over Harris to SCOLD 'Bad Actors' on X and WOOF
Sam J.
Byron Donalds Lists 10 Details That NUKE Dem Attempts to Blame GOP for Biden & Harris' Open Border
Doug P.
But You Know, Dems SWEAR This Doesn't Happen (*Eye Roll*) HUGE Harris/Walz Scandal Uncovered in Arizona
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement