Roy Cooper Takes Time out of His Busy Schedule FAWNING Over Harris to SCOLD 'Bad Actors' on X and WOOF

North Carolina's Governor Roy Cooper is BIG MAD at people sharing information about what's happening (and not happening) in his state ... he seems particularly pissy with X. Almost as if he's not used to a level playing field on social media.

Advertisement

Huh.

It was probably hard for him to make time in his busy schedule fawning all over Kamala Harris and pretending that FEMA is actually helping to put out a thread shaming people TRYING TO HELP for well ... trying to help.

Have we mentioned how much Democrats suck lately?

As we continue our unprecedented response to Hurricane Helene, the nation is beginning to understand that impacted areas have been the target of a relentless vortex of disinformation, dialed up by bad actors and platforms like X. 🧵 — Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) October 6, 2024

Oooh, bad actors and platforms like X.

What a dooosh.

We need to work together to rebuild and recover from a catastrophic disaster like this one - and spreading false information to sow chaos hurts real people. Politicians, billionaires and grifters who peddle lies during a time of crisis should be held accountable. — Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) October 6, 2024

And since it's an election year he really really really doesn't want people knowing what a crap job Kamala Harris and FEMA have done in his blue state.

Then he starts sharing links to stories he wants people to read.

Convenient, no?

An article from The New York Times? Bro, GTFOH. Seriously.

WaPo.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Holy Hell.

Ok, the rest of his useless thread is just him linking to Leftist-friendly outlets and networks as concerned about protecting the Biden/Harris administration and FEMA as Cooper himself is. Pretty sure he's not bright enough to see the irony of his sending out links to his preferred rags while complaining about misinformation and disinformation on X.

What an a-hole.

And yes, he is an infamous White Dude for Harris.

Your “disinformation” game doesn’t work when we can hear from actual people on the ground. Tough for politicians to lie when people can see and hear what’s actually happening. — Chad Prather (@WatchChad) October 7, 2024

You’re an incompetent Democrat who’s upset he’s being criticized for letting his citizens suffer far more than necessary



Don’t blame “misinformation”



It’s called corruption and callousness — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) October 7, 2024

Baloney. We're hearing it from people on the ground. YOU guys are the abject failures. and musk's starlink saved lives. Without his voice things would have been worse. — JustNancy (@nancy_incognito) October 7, 2024

Your own residents are posting videos of the reality on the ground. You just don't like that X gives them the ability to share the truth of how bad a governor you are bending over for Harris when they have done zero. — Futurist™ (@americasgreat) October 7, 2024

Interesting how ol' Roy wanted people listening to The New York Times instead of his own constituents.

And by interesting we mean shady AF.

As a former North Carolinian, your response to Helene was a joke and more than 2k plus people are dead (likely more when all said and done).



How many lives could you have saved if your bullshit ideology wasn’t bending you over? — Michael Flynn Jr (@realmflynnJR) October 7, 2024

You’re just being exposed — American AF 🇺🇸 (@iAnonPatriot) October 7, 2024

Advertisement

And he does NOT like it.

One bit.

So of course, we'll keep doing it.

=======================================================================

Related:

HOOBOY! Kamala's 60 Minutes Interview Was SO BAD People are Wondering if English Is Her 1st Language (Watch)

But You Know, Dems SWEAR This Doesn't Happen (*Eye Roll*) HUGE Harris/Walz Scandal Uncovered in Arizona

DOOFUS Kamala’s Wins Account POLITI-GASMS Over the WRONG Person Slamming Trump and LOL We're Here For It

LOOK On Kamala's Face As Helene Victim Explains How BAD the Fed's Response Has Been is PRICELESS (Watch)

Leftists Scold JD Vance for Letting Kids Eat Junk Food but CRICKETS About Kam's Hubby Slapping His EX

FLAWLESS Victory! Tim Walz Just CRUMBLES During Shannon Bream's VICIOUS Fact-Check/Interview (Watch)

=======================================================================