Roy Cooper Takes Time out of His Busy Schedule FAWNING Over Harris to SCOLD 'Bad Actors' on X and WOOF

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:10 AM on October 07, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

North Carolina's Governor Roy Cooper is BIG MAD at people sharing information about what's happening (and not happening) in his state ... he seems particularly pissy with X. Almost as if he's not used to a level playing field on social media.

Huh.

It was probably hard for him to make time in his busy schedule fawning all over Kamala Harris and pretending that FEMA is actually helping to put out a thread shaming people TRYING TO HELP for well ... trying to help.

Have we mentioned how much Democrats suck lately?

Oooh, bad actors and platforms like X.

What a dooosh.

And since it's an election year he really really really doesn't want people knowing what a crap job Kamala Harris and FEMA have done in his blue state.

Then he starts sharing links to stories he wants people to read.

Convenient, no?

An article from The New York Times? Bro, GTFOH. Seriously.

WaPo.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Holy Hell.

Ok, the rest of his useless thread is just him linking to Leftist-friendly outlets and networks as concerned about protecting the Biden/Harris administration and FEMA as Cooper himself is. Pretty sure he's not bright enough to see the irony of his sending out links to his preferred rags while complaining about misinformation and disinformation on X.

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
What an a-hole.

And yes, he is an infamous White Dude for Harris.

Interesting how ol' Roy wanted people listening to The New York Times instead of his own constituents.

And by interesting we mean shady AF.

And he does NOT like it.

One bit.

So of course, we'll keep doing it.

