HOOBOY! Kamala's 60 Minutes Interview SO BAD People are Wondering if English Is Her 1st Language (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:40 AM on October 07, 2024
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Kamala Harris has a very busy week of interviews lined up, from her recorded appearance on 60 Minutes last night, to Howard Stern, Stephen Colbert, and The View. Ok, so we wouldn't really call them interviews ... more like meet and greets with her fans.

Except the 60 Minutes interview which turned into a hot mess of epically EMBARRASSING proportions.

Considering this was basically the only sort of legit interview she had scheduled it's easy to see why she'd rather go on with Stern than actually do 'interviews'.

She's just awful, you guys. Not even being mean, just honest.

Woof.

And this interview did her no favors, like at all.

His post continues:

English isn’t Kamala’s first language apparently. Kamala Harris is simply incapable of putting together any form of coherent sentence or idea.

HA HA HA

Funny.

And absolutely brutal.

JD Vance was not amused and pointed out that in 26 seconds ANYONE can see this woman has no business leading an office, let alone the country.

She's a vapid, dull, empty-headed, ignorant, uninformed imbecile installed by powerful Democrats who kicked the candidate Americans nominated off the ticket.

Never let her or any Democrat forget that, especially when they claim Trump will destroy 'their democracy.' 

