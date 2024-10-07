HOOBOY! Kamala's 60 Minutes Interview SO BAD People are Wondering if English Is Her 1st Language (Watch)

Kamala Harris has a very busy week of interviews lined up, from her recorded appearance on 60 Minutes last night, to Howard Stern, Stephen Colbert, and The View. Ok, so we wouldn't really call them interviews ... more like meet and greets with her fans.

Advertisement

Except the 60 Minutes interview which turned into a hot mess of epically EMBARRASSING proportions.

Considering this was basically the only sort of legit interview she had scheduled it's easy to see why she'd rather go on with Stern than actually do 'interviews'.

She's just awful, you guys. Not even being mean, just honest.

Woof.

And this interview did her no favors, like at all.

60 Minutes For The Save? Nope: "The work that we have done has resulted in a number of movements in that region by Israel that were very much prompted by or a result of many things including our advocacy for what needs to happen in the region." English isn’t Kamala’s first… pic.twitter.com/TvtHoEss25 — John Cremeans USA (@JohnCremeansUSA) October 6, 2024

His post continues:

English isn’t Kamala’s first language apparently. Kamala Harris is simply incapable of putting together any form of coherent sentence or idea.

HA HA HA

Funny.

And absolutely brutal.

JD Vance was not amused and pointed out that in 26 seconds ANYONE can see this woman has no business leading an office, let alone the country.

Watch this video. It's only 26 seconds. Show it to your friends and family.



This is not a person who is competent enough to be president of the United States. https://t.co/zwXZlPchzP — JD Vance (@JDVance) October 7, 2024

She's a vapid, dull, empty-headed, ignorant, uninformed imbecile installed by powerful Democrats who kicked the candidate Americans nominated off the ticket.

Never let her or any Democrat forget that, especially when they claim Trump will destroy 'their democracy.'

=======================================================================

Related:

But You Know, Dems SWEAR This Doesn't Happen (*Eye Roll*) HUGE Harris/Walz Scandal Uncovered in Arizona

DOOFUS Kamala’s Wins Account POLITI-GASMS Over the WRONG Person Slamming Trump and LOL We're Here For It

LOOK On Kamala's Face As Helene Victim Explains How BAD the Fed's Response Has Been is PRICELESS (Watch)

Leftists Scold JD Vance for Letting Kids Eat Junk Food but CRICKETS About Kam's Hubby Slapping His EX

FLAWLESS Victory! Tim Walz Just CRUMBLES During Shannon Bream's VICIOUS Fact-Check/Interview (Watch)

=======================================================================