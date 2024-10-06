LOOK On Kamala's Face As Helene Victim Explains How BAD the Fed's Response Has Been is PRICELESS (Watch)

Note, when someone (especially from the government) says, 'Uh huh', and 'Hmm-mmm' over and over again while you're trying to tell them something they're not really listening to you, they're just pretending to listen so you will hurry up and stop talking. Oh, and when they pretend to empathize with you? They're REALLY full of it.

Especially Kamala Harris.

This woman is the most unlikable, vapid, ridiculous excuse for a vice president we've ever seen, and considering we had Joe Biden himself, that's really saying something.

Watch Kamala as she packs a bag of 'stuff' while listening to a North Carolina local talk about how bad the government's reaction has been to Helene.

Kamala is told about the lack of response to the hurricane's devastation in North Carolina.



(Kamala was raising money from her rich San Francisco donors and Biden was at the beach when this was happening) pic.twitter.com/OS8Cd3kCsg — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 5, 2024

She's such a fake.

Standing there trying to make a compassionate face when it's obvious she has zero compassion and is likely worried about her next fundraiser rubbing elbows with her rich pals George Clooney and Hillary Clinton.

There is almost an air of disgust around Kamala as she places items in the bag.

Am I wrong or is this a “ I really don’t give a fck about what you’re telling me” face? 🤣 pic.twitter.com/Vk2kwXCv6Q — Warren Budget (@WarrenOnBudget) October 5, 2024

Nope, he is absolutely right.

You can’t fake empathy people-even with a teleprompter.



We’ve all been there, bored out of our minds, pretending to care.



The difference is this: Kamala Harris is running for Prez of this great country.



And Harris knows media are on her every move.



Including this staged… — Rosemary R. Nichols, Ed.D. (@TexasWildrose) October 5, 2024

And we all know what happens to her when the teleprompter isn't there to babysit.

Is it me or does it seem that Kamala Harris is out of touch and completely disinterested? — Fredrick Van Hook (@F_VANHOOK) October 5, 2024

Winner winner chicken dinner.

