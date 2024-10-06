DOOFUS Kamala’s Wins Account POLITI-GASMS Over the WRONG Person Slamming Trump and LOL...
President Kamala Harris Will Never Tell You What Car You Have to Drive

LOOK On Kamala's Face As Helene Victim Explains How BAD the Fed's Response Has Been is PRICELESS (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:20 AM on October 06, 2024
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Note, when someone (especially from the government) says, 'Uh huh', and 'Hmm-mmm' over and over again while you're trying to tell them something they're not really listening to you, they're just pretending to listen so you will hurry up and stop talking. Oh, and when they pretend to empathize with you? They're REALLY full of it.

Advertisement

Especially Kamala Harris.

This woman is the most unlikable, vapid, ridiculous excuse for a vice president we've ever seen, and considering we had Joe Biden himself, that's really saying something.

Watch Kamala as she packs a bag of 'stuff' while listening to a North Carolina local talk about how bad the government's reaction has been to Helene.

She's such a fake.

Standing there trying to make a compassionate face when it's obvious she has zero compassion and is likely worried about her next fundraiser rubbing elbows with her rich pals George Clooney and Hillary Clinton.

There is almost an air of disgust around Kamala as she places items in the bag.

Nope, he is absolutely right.

And we all know what happens to her when the teleprompter isn't there to babysit.

Winner winner chicken dinner.

FEMA KAMALA HARRIS NORTH CAROLINA HELENE

