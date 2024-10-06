'Joe, That YOU'? Scott Jennings ENDS Kamala for Post PROVING She Doesn't Give a DAMN About Helene Victims

Is it our imagination or does it seem like the Biden/Harris administration not only doesn't care about the American people, but they even resent us? Surely there is no politician on this plant that is so out-of-touch and ignorant to accidentally post about sending hundreds of millions to Lebanon while there are thousands and thousands of Americans suffering after Helene ravaged the southeast portion of our country.

This is worse than just thoughtless, this is cruel:

The people of Lebanon are facing an increasingly dire humanitarian situation. I am concerned about the security and well-being of civilians suffering in Lebanon and will continue working to help meet the needs of all civilians there.



To that end, the United States will provide… — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) October 5, 2024

Her tone-deaf post continues:

To that end, the United States will provide nearly $157 million in additional assistance to the people of Lebanon for essential needs such as food, shelter, water, protection, and sanitation to help those who have been displaced by the recent conflict. This additional support brings total U.S. assistance to Lebanon over the last year to over $385 million.

She means THIS Lebanon, right?

I hope you’re talking about Lebanon, North Carolina pic.twitter.com/o3oLaxlVoD — greg (@greg16676935420) October 6, 2024

Yeah, we're pretty sure she did NOT.

Did Biden sneak into her office and send this? https://t.co/acNenL7EcW — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) October 6, 2024

HAAAAAA

Indeed.

At this point you are trying to lose. No one gives AF about Lebanon.



WHAT ABOUT NORTH CAROLINA, SOUTH CAROLINA, GEORGIA, FLORIDA, VIRGINIA?!! — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) October 5, 2024

You are purposely spitting in the faces of Americans in North Carolina.



You are going to lose so badly in a month.

pic.twitter.com/3lDy1WYvzu — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 6, 2024

Gawd, let's hope so.

I’m simply stunned .. How DARE YOU!! @VP !!

You truly can’t WAIT for your One World Government! While our American people are screaming, dying in the cold and wet! All you can think about is your standing in this NWO?

You madam, are horrid.. — Cherie Currie (@CherieCurrie3) October 6, 2024

Horrid is putting it nicely.

Kamala sucks.

This post calls for the largest GFY in the history of GFYs.



You are a tone deaf, self-absorbed, cowardly moron and I almost can’t believe you’re dumb enough to post this right now. — Chicks On The Right (@chicksonright) October 6, 2024

Agreed!

Ok, everyone together on three ...

