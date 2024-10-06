WHOA! Hillary SO Open About Dem's Authoritarian (Evil) Plans for America Even Cenk...
Kamala Harris Visits Firehouse But Leaves Without an Endorsement
Diabolical! As More Details of Israel's Pager Attack Emerge, Tweeps are Impressed by...
Aaron Rupar Butt-Hurt That Elon Musk Is Speaking at Trump's Butler Rally
Tone Deaf Biden Comms. Director Advises People to Pick Up Shovels, But It's...
President Kamala Harris Will Never Tell You What Car You Have to Drive
Rabid Leftist Napoleon Dynamite Look-Alike with a Newsletter is Big MAD Elon Attended...
LEGENDARY: Trump Opens His Return Rally in Butler, PA, With a BRILLIANT Line...
Truly Disgusting Quincy Institute Fellow Says Israel Had it Coming On October 7th
Sen. Chuck Schumer: The Only Way America Has a Bright Future Is to...
CNN's Fact-Checker Posts His Guide to Election Denialists Running for Office
There's Always a Tweet: Atlantic Writer Steps on a MASSIVE Rake Trying to...
Stevie Nicks Releases Pro-Abortion Single
Mexico’s President Demands Apology from Spain for Colonizing Aztecs

'Joe, That YOU'? Scott Jennings ENDS Kamala for Post PROVING She Doesn't Give a DAMN About Helene Victims

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  8:40 AM on October 06, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Is it our imagination or does it seem like the Biden/Harris administration not only doesn't care about the American people, but they even resent us? Surely there is no politician on this plant that is so out-of-touch and ignorant to accidentally post about sending hundreds of millions to Lebanon while there are thousands and thousands of Americans suffering after Helene ravaged the southeast portion of our country.

Advertisement

This is worse than just thoughtless, this is cruel:

Her tone-deaf post continues:

To that end, the United States will provide nearly $157 million in additional assistance to the people of Lebanon for essential needs such as food, shelter, water, protection, and sanitation to help those who have been displaced by the recent conflict. This additional support brings total U.S. assistance to Lebanon over the last year to over $385 million.

She means THIS Lebanon, right?

Yeah, we're pretty sure she did NOT.

HAAAAAA

Recommended

LEGENDARY: Trump Opens His Return Rally in Butler, PA, With a BRILLIANT Line for the Ages
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Indeed.

Gawd, let's hope so.

Horrid is putting it nicely.

Kamala sucks.

Agreed!

Ok, everyone together on three ... 

=======================================================================

Related:

SHAZAM! Zachary Levi BLISTERS the Biden/Harris Administration for NOT Caring About the American People

Advertisement

The New York Times Calls Out Biden/Harris Administration for Destroying the Secret Service (No, REALLY!)

UNBURDENED! Kamala Once AGAIN Dodges Question From the Media About WHY She's Done NOTHING as VP (Watch)

WOW: Whistleblowers Come Forward, Spill ALL the Beans on FEMA and It's SO Much Worse Than We Thought

No WAY Kamala Comes Back From THIS! NC Hurricane Helene Victim BRUTALLY Takes Biden/Harris APART (Watch)

=======================================================================

Tags: FEMA KAMALA HARRIS NORTH CAROLINA HELENE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

LEGENDARY: Trump Opens His Return Rally in Butler, PA, With a BRILLIANT Line for the Ages
Grateful Calvin
WHOA! Hillary SO Open About Dem's Authoritarian (Evil) Plans for America Even Cenk Uyguy Calls Her Out
Sam J.
Diabolical! As More Details of Israel's Pager Attack Emerge, Tweeps are Impressed by the Planning
justmindy
Aaron Rupar Butt-Hurt That Elon Musk Is Speaking at Trump's Butler Rally
Brett T.
Tone Deaf Biden Comms. Director Advises People to Pick Up Shovels, But It's Not to Help Storm Victims
justmindy
There's Always a Tweet: Atlantic Writer Steps on a MASSIVE Rake Trying to Mock Katie Pavlich
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
LEGENDARY: Trump Opens His Return Rally in Butler, PA, With a BRILLIANT Line for the Ages Grateful Calvin
Advertisement