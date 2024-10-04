FEMA to Storm Victims: We'll Arrive Within 10 Days, Observe Social Distancing and...
WIN: Scott Presler Thwarts PA State Dept Plan to Take Voter Registration Site...
As Judge Blocks Biden's Student Loan Scheme AGAIN, Charles C.W. Cooke Has Modest...
Biden's WH Briefing Room Remarks About Kamala Harris Are BEGGING to Appear in...
WHAT CHANGED? Watch Mayorkas Change His Tune on FEMA's Hurricane Preparedness in Three...
AMERICA's GOVERNOR: Ron DeSantis Goes on Fox News to Show Biden-Harris What Leadership...
David Axelrod Says the Quiet Part Out Loud About Slow Storm Response Possibly...
The New York Times Calls Out Biden/Harris Administration for Destroying the Secret Service...
NICE TRY, but NO: Desperate FEMA Blames 'Rumors' for the Hurricane Response Backlash...
'The View' Brain Trust's Pitch for Kamala Harris Helps Explain Why the Country's...
UNBURDENED! Kamala Once AGAIN Dodges Question From the Media About WHY She's Done...
POLITICO DRAGGED for Claiming Tim Walz Misspeaks (Did Kamala's Circle MEAN to Throw...
WATCH: CNN Commits Flagrant Act of Journalism, Exposes Tim Walz's Failures As Minnesota...
Salon Says Woman Whose Hubby Knocked Up the Nanny and Slapped His Ex...

SHAZAM! Zachary Levi BLISTERS the Biden/Harris Administration for NOT Caring About the American People

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  3:40 PM on October 04, 2024
Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File

Isabelle Maria DeLuca was good enough to break down the amount of money the Biden/Harris administration has given to countries all around the world to compare it to what FEMA is prepared to give Americans in the aftermath of Helene.

Advertisement

This is pretty damn powerful.

Her post continues:

- $1,000,000,000 to Yemen. 

- $987,000,000 to Congo. 

- $896,000,000 to Syria. 

- $9,000 per illegal immigrant that has entered the U.S. 

And Americans who have lost everything to Hurricane Helene will be getting $750, courtesy of FEMA.

Wow, when you look at it like that, it's infuriating.

But don't take our word for it:

Swoon.

Sorry, did we swoon out loud? Our bad.

It's good to see a little sanity in Hollywood.

Recommended

Biden's WH Briefing Room Remarks About Kamala Harris Are BEGGING to Appear in a Trump Ad
Doug P.
Advertisement

Republicans must turn out with record numbers to make sure this election is too big to rig.

Not even sorry for saying so.

DEI ain't cheap, ya' know.

=======================================================================

Related:

The New York Times Calls Out Biden/Harris Administration for Destroying the Secret Service (No, REALLY!)

UNBURDENED! Kamala Once AGAIN Dodges Question From the Media About WHY She's Done NOTHING as VP (Watch)

WOW: Whistleblowers Come Forward, Spill ALL the Beans on FEMA and It's SO Much Worse Than We Thought

No WAY Kamala Comes Back From THIS! NC Hurricane Helene Victim BRUTALLY Takes Biden/Harris APART (Watch)

REKT! Trump Bodies Liz Cheney RIGHT Before She Takes the Stage to Campaign for Kamala and OMG-LOL (Watch)

WHOO DAWGIE! City-Dwelling Lefty Goes on Block-A-Thon After Snotty Dig at Random Hillbillies BACKFIRES

=======================================================================

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Biden's WH Briefing Room Remarks About Kamala Harris Are BEGGING to Appear in a Trump Ad
Doug P.
WIN: Scott Presler Thwarts PA State Dept Plan to Take Voter Registration Site Offline After Trump Rally
Amy Curtis
WOW: Whistleblowers Come Forward, Spill ALL the Beans on FEMA and It's SO Much Worse Than We Thought
Sam J.
AMERICA's GOVERNOR: Ron DeSantis Goes on Fox News to Show Biden-Harris What Leadership LOOKS LIKE
Amy Curtis
David Axelrod Says the Quiet Part Out Loud About Slow Storm Response Possibly Costing Trump Votes
Doug P.
As Judge Blocks Biden's Student Loan Scheme AGAIN, Charles C.W. Cooke Has Modest Proposal for Grandpa Joe
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Biden's WH Briefing Room Remarks About Kamala Harris Are BEGGING to Appear in a Trump Ad Doug P.
Advertisement