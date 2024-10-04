SHAZAM! Zachary Levi BLISTERS the Biden/Harris Administration for NOT Caring About the American People

Isabelle Maria DeLuca was good enough to break down the amount of money the Biden/Harris administration has given to countries all around the world to compare it to what FEMA is prepared to give Americans in the aftermath of Helene.

This is pretty damn powerful.

So far this year, the United States has given:



- $24,400,000,000 to Ukraine.

- $11,300,000,000 to Israel.

- $1,950,000,000 to Ethiopia.

- $1,600,000,000 to Jordan.

- $1,400,000,000 to Egypt.

- $1,100,000,000 to Afghanistan.

- $1,100,000,000 to Somalia.

- $1,000,000,000 to… — Isabella Maria DeLuca (@IsabellaMDeLuca) October 3, 2024

Her post continues:

- $1,000,000,000 to Yemen. - $987,000,000 to Congo. - $896,000,000 to Syria. - $9,000 per illegal immigrant that has entered the U.S. And Americans who have lost everything to Hurricane Helene will be getting $750, courtesy of FEMA.

Wow, when you look at it like that, it's infuriating.

But don't take our word for it:

This is not okay. This is beyond not okay. This is heinous. And our current administration is responsible. First in Lahaina, and now the southeast. Where is the care for the American people?? We should all be outraged! What happens when disaster strikes YOUR home?! https://t.co/UJLy7qJI8U — Zachary Levi (@ZacharyLevi) October 4, 2024

Swoon.

Sorry, did we swoon out loud? Our bad.

I've never been one to care what celebrities think, or at least not value their opinions above anyone else. That being said, it's heartening to see someone like you Zach standing up for what is right and truth. I know what you're risking, and it's courageous. Thank you sir. — Paul Hurtado🏕️🇺🇲 (@Feydakyn) October 4, 2024

It's good to see a little sanity in Hollywood.

Register 5 people to vote for Trump.



Take 5-10 people with you to vote for Trump.



This is how we win Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan, and Virginia!



PUSH THE MESSAGE !!!!!! — Philip Anderson (@VoteHarrisOut) October 4, 2024

Republicans must turn out with record numbers to make sure this election is too big to rig.

Not even sorry for saying so.

Even if FEMA cared, they have other priorities. pic.twitter.com/wGPVRmN7hF — Savvy (@MadamSavvy) October 4, 2024

DEI ain't cheap, ya' know.

