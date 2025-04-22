Student Loan Payback Time: ‘They Want Us All Like Broke and in Jail...
Jezebel Wins the Prize for Most Ridiculous Headline About Pope Francis' Death

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 8:00 PM on April 22, 2025
imgflip

Ladies and gentlemen, we have a winner.

Yesterday, when news broke that Pope Francis died at age 88, this writer expected idiotic hot takes from the media. It's what they do. Some even blamed J.D. Vance for the pope's death (via stroke, by the way).

But Jezebel wins

Come collect your prize.

They work for Jezebel.

It's self-explanatory.

We're laughing at them, and not with them.

It sure is.

Heh.

It is not.

They'll overplay the 'antichrist' card, too.

It never does.

Everyone hates Caillou, though.

Same.

Tags: HEADLINE JEZEBEL POPE FRANCIS VATICAN J.D. VANCE JD VANCE

