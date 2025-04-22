Jezebel Wins the Prize for Most Ridiculous Headline About Pope Francis' Death

Ladies and gentlemen, we have a winner.

Yesterday, when news broke that Pope Francis died at age 88, this writer expected idiotic hot takes from the media. It's what they do. Some even blamed J.D. Vance for the pope's death (via stroke, by the way).

But Jezebel wins

Pope Francis, 88, Dies 7 Hours After Meeting Alleged Antichrist JD Vance https://t.co/zJJ64dopNs — Jezebel (@Jezebel) April 21, 2025

Come collect your prize.

Why are you all retarded — Dave Delivers (@jeffersonianguy) April 22, 2025

They work for Jezebel.

It's self-explanatory.

HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA you're so funny — Distant (@Distant_Warrior) April 22, 2025

We're laughing at them, and not with them.

This headline is something special. — mija (@MelFmHell) April 21, 2025

It sure is.

Don't call yourself Jezebel if you're not edgy enough to side with the antichrist. — Mayor Honkdog (@MayorHonkdog) April 22, 2025

Heh.

Wait this isn't The Onion — BOOKWORMKILLER1234566666🇵🇸 (@BOOKWORMKILLER3) April 21, 2025

It is not.

I guess once they realized that calling everybody they didn’t like “Literally Hitler” had gotten played out this was the only place left to go https://t.co/GJW9S1LuZq pic.twitter.com/gA7jQJU8vh — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) April 22, 2025

They'll overplay the 'antichrist' card, too.

It never does.

JD Vance isn’t charismatic enough to be the Anti-Christ.



Canonically speaking it should be someone like Caillou https://t.co/Ikx4YvmvzZ — maybe: 🧀 (@MRW1SCO) April 21, 2025

Everyone hates Caillou, though.

Same.

