Post-Pope Passing, Louise Mensch Delivers Her Trademark Madness

justmindy
justmindy | 4:20 PM on April 21, 2025
imgflip

Oh, Louise ... never stop being your crazy lady self.

While most of the world mourned the loss of the Pope, Louise was having a split personality moment. 

Just when you believe she slithered away, she pokes her forked tongue back out.

She is a repeat offender.

Just when you thought she went into retirement.

She needs meds or the meds she is taking are not working. 

She will never top that banger of a tweet. 

Please do not poke the bear and give her any ideas.

Heaven help us. 

Don't remind her, please!

She is a mess. 

They need to take away her phone privileges. 

Well, Democrats and insane people, but we repeat ourselves. 

Can  you imagine living inside her brain?

Some things never change. 

It's like mad libs.

Tags: CATHOLIC CHRISTIAN EASTER LOUISE MENSCH POPE

