Post-Pope Passing, Louise Mensch Delivers Her Trademark Madness

Oh, Louise ... never stop being your crazy lady self.

While most of the world mourned the loss of the Pope, Louise was having a split personality moment.

Advertisement

Today I learned that Louise Mensch and her Menscheviks are still out there, spewing nonsense and spittle out into the void. https://t.co/XNGTeVVw1p — Garrick I - Rex Britannia - Imperator Americæ (@Boydesian) April 21, 2025

Just when you believe she slithered away, she pokes her forked tongue back out.

I was waiting for this. https://t.co/TDTdS8u1n0 — Matti Kajaani (@Matt_Kajaani) April 21, 2025

I was wondering who would be the first monster in my tl to actually post this. Louise wins the ghoul of the day award and it’s early. https://t.co/KFsfdvFhjX — LG in AZ (@myfoureyedtribe) April 21, 2025

She is a repeat offender.

Louise Mensch is back dropping bangers?!?!?!? https://t.co/JFrMhKjfSg — S k y (@Skkyyyyyyyyyyy) April 21, 2025

Just when you thought she went into retirement.

I did not know that that nutjob was still around. Well, at least she's consistent at being awful — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) April 21, 2025

She needs meds or the meds she is taking are not working.

one of the greatest tweets ever posted. pic.twitter.com/n6X3VcXimi — Alex Didion (@lackoftaste) April 21, 2025

She will never top that banger of a tweet.

Her next post:

“It brings me no pleasure to say this, but I have on good authority that the Executive Marshall of the Worlds Supreme Court will be calling for the death penalty of JD Vance.” — Jumanji (Ju Ju Binx) (@jg091297) April 21, 2025

Please do not poke the bear and give her any ideas.

Has anyone ever introduced Keith Olbermann to Louise? I feel like they would make a nice couple. — That Chick From Seattle (@burnedinseattle) April 21, 2025

Heaven help us.

Isn't that the "Marshall of the Supreme Court is going to execute Trump" lady? — Tom (@BillsDevilDog) April 21, 2025

Don't remind her, please!

The gift that keeps on giving pic.twitter.com/ju0qAaiWwl — Needles (@jokerramp22) April 21, 2025

She is a mess.

I forgot this lunatic existed lol — RealNewsPolitics (@RealGlobalPol) April 21, 2025

What a horrible ghoul she is. — LG in AZ (@myfoureyedtribe) April 21, 2025

I’m surprised the lunatic asylum allows its occupants to post on X. — Dr. J.J. by the Bay 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@flagg_colonel) April 21, 2025

They need to take away her phone privileges.

Advertisement

Called it

Democrats will accuse Vance of it

But not be mad about it... — ed colter (@colter_ed) April 21, 2025

Well, Democrats and insane people, but we repeat ourselves.

It's only 9h AM — Clara (@claramanoucheka) April 21, 2025

Yikes. Cra-cra fem missed Sunday School. — Evelyn (@ELoubriel49865) April 21, 2025

Had no idea she was still alive — Laughing Jae (@Laughing_Jae) April 21, 2025

It must be exhausting — RVA Chico 🌲 (@Chico23116) April 21, 2025

Can you imagine living inside her brain?

Thanks for reminding me that Louise Mensch exists, and is still bat guano crazy. — Squiggly Miggly (@squigglymiggly1) April 21, 2025

Some things never change.

The Marshall of the Supreme Court could have prevented all of this, until he was kidnapped by aliens. — Jim Bob Levy (@geotexasjew) April 21, 2025

It's like mad libs.