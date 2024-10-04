WHOO DAWGIE! City-Dwelling Lefty Goes on Block-A-Thon After Snotty Dig at Random Hillbillies BACKFIRES

Tell us you've never been outside of the city without telling us you've never been outside of the city. And seriously, what was Alex trying to accomplish here? Accuse the hillbillies actually helping people in the wake of Helene of being liars?

This was just all sorts of wrong and of course, if WE'RE writing about it, it went very wrong.

Take a look:

"Random hillbillies" with access to an excavator that costs $100k used. https://t.co/dBGFLj5X9x — Alex Z (@AZinCLE) October 3, 2024

Poor lil feller.

Pronouns.

Just sayin'.

Lmao at all the people who think a random person can just rent an excavator in the middle of a disaster cleanup or that construction companies wouldn't be using theirs. What planet do you live on? — Alex Z (@AZinCLE) October 4, 2024

LMAO this guy who thinks a random person can't rent equipment.

What planet does he live on?

TIL the average hillbilly either owns a construction company or steals equipment from a construction company whenever they need it. Very interesting economy. — Alex Z (@AZinCLE) October 4, 2024

Yeah, Alex didn't handle the pushback very well.

This is the equivalent of, “how’d that black guy afford an Escalade” https://t.co/I23iwIMJVD — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) October 4, 2024

This. ^

“How did those poors get this?” https://t.co/I23iwIMJVD — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) October 4, 2024

Alex, I beg of you, find the next available school bus and just get on it. — theRoddick (@OriginalRoddick) October 4, 2024

Us too, bro. Us too.

I like this bit where he can’t conceptualize a business owner allowing his equipment to be used in rescue efforts in his own community pic.twitter.com/7Of3ET3TnV — SoothingDave (@SoothingDave) October 4, 2024

Random hillbillies have access to phones that can make calls to United Rentals https://t.co/XWM4udKR4H — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) October 4, 2024

Who knew?

Some people hate rural folk, and they underestimate us. I like it that way they do it at their own peril. https://t.co/ldjNvMncI2 — PoohThePoleDancer (@PoleDancingPooh) October 4, 2024

Wait till you learn about farming…. https://t.co/YuFj4VOiEn — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) October 4, 2024

HA HA HA HA HA

Alex has been blocking a LOT of people and we are reading in some posts that he may have gone private. Hopefully he learned a thing or two about 'random hillbillies' today, one of them being random hillbillies don't take and shiznit ... from anyone.

