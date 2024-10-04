REKT! Trump Bodies Liz Cheney RIGHT Before She Takes the Stage to Campaign...
WHOO DAWGIE! City-Dwelling Lefty Goes on Block-A-Thon After Snotty Dig at Random Hillbillies BACKFIRES

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:25 AM on October 04, 2024
Meme

Tell us you've never been outside of the city without telling us you've never been outside of the city. And seriously, what was Alex trying to accomplish here? Accuse the hillbillies actually helping people in the wake of Helene of being liars?

This was just all sorts of wrong and of course, if WE'RE writing about it, it went very wrong.

Take a look:

Poor lil feller.

Pronouns.

Just sayin'.

LMAO this guy who thinks a random person can't rent equipment.

What planet does he live on?

Yeah, Alex didn't handle the pushback very well.

This. ^

Us too, bro. Us too.

Who knew?

HA HA HA HA HA

Alex has been blocking a LOT of people and we are reading in some posts that he may have gone private. Hopefully he learned a thing or two about 'random hillbillies' today, one of them being random hillbillies don't take and shiznit ... from anyone.

Tags: FEMA NORTH CAROLINA HELENE

