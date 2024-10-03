TURNCOAT --> Liz Cheney's Latest Stunts Solidify Her Place As One of the...
'ALL ABOUT MONEY': Private Citizen Volunteering to Help with Helene Shares DAMNING Story...
Oilfield Rando Breaks Out INFURIATING Receipt Showing Where FEMA Has Been Spending A...
OOF! Scott Jennings OWNS Never Trumper Stuart Stevens in Heated Back and Forth...
Will Stancil REKT for Screeching CONSTITUTIONAL CRISIS Because Trump Won't Roll Over for...
Election Interference! DAMNING Thread Legally Takes Jack Smith's DC Case Against Trump APA...
Gov. Roy Cooper TROUNCED for SLOBBERING All Over Biden Who FINALLY Showed Up...
TKO! James Woods DROPS Doug Emhoff for Hitting Women with Perfectly BRUTAL Post...
Narrative COLLAPSE! WATCH MSNBC Ari Melber Melt DOWN As Anti-Trump Impeachment Witness Vow...
Umm ... Who Wants to Tell Him? Biden Calls People Who Question Climate...
BIASED AI: You'll Be (Not) Shocked to Learn Microsoft's AI Image Generator Is...
Lawfare Costs Lives: Left's Hatred of Elon Musk Harmed North Carolinians After Hurricane...
INDUCT HIM NOW: Fans Ratio MLB 'In Memoriam' Post for Barring Pete Rose...
Jon Cryer Tries to Disparage Vance With 'Pretty in Pink' Reference and Shows...

THIS Is How It's DONE! JD Vance Shares Secret Weapon for His EPIC Debate Performance Against Tim Walz

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:35 PM on October 03, 2024
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

JD Vance was simply the bomb-diggity Tuesday night. Not only did he have to debate Tim 'Lies About Everything on the Planet' Walz BUT he ended up debating the harpy moderators who couldn't bother to hide their bias, just like ABC.

Advertisement

Our favorite part was when Vance pushed back and fact-checked the moderators. 

That being said, even though he looked calm, cool, and collected he says now that he was nervous.

Take a look:

It's almost as if Vance had himself a secret weapon:

His post continues:

"O Ineffable Creator, who, from the treasures of Your wisdom, have established three hierarchies of angels, have arrayed them in marvelous order above the fiery heavens, and have marshaled the regions of the universe with such artful skill. You are proclaimed the true font of light and wisdom, and the primal origin raised high beyond all things.

Pour forth a ray of Your brightness into the darkened places of my mind; disperse from my soul the twofold darkness into which I was born: sin and ignorance.

You make eloquent the tongues of infants. Refine my speech and pour forth upon my lips the goodness of Your blessing.

Grant to me keenness of mind, capacity to remember, skill in learning, subtlety to interpret, and eloquence in speech.

May You guide the beginning of my work, direct its progress, and bring it to completion, You who are true God and true Man, who live and reign, world without end.

Amen."

Recommended

'ALL ABOUT MONEY': Private Citizen Volunteering to Help with Helene Shares DAMNING Story About FEMA
Sam J.
Advertisement

No wonder he kicked so much arse and took so many names.

Powerful stuff.

He was unshakeable.

It really was.

=======================================================================

Related:

TURNCOAT --> Liz Cheney's Latest Stunts Solidify Her Place As One of the Most PATHETIC RINOS of All Time

'ALL ABOUT MONEY': Private Citizen Volunteering to Help with Helene Shares DAMNING Story About FEMA

Oilfield Rando Breaks Out INFURIATING Receipt Showing Where FEMA Has Been Spending A LOT of Their Money

OOF! Scott Jennings OWNS Never Trumper Stuart Stevens in Heated Back and Forth About the Republican Party

Advertisement

Election Interference! DAMNING Thread Legally Takes Jack Smith's DC Case Against Trump APART

=======================================================================

Tags: JD VANCE TIM WALZ

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'ALL ABOUT MONEY': Private Citizen Volunteering to Help with Helene Shares DAMNING Story About FEMA
Sam J.
Oilfield Rando Breaks Out INFURIATING Receipt Showing Where FEMA Has Been Spending A LOT of Their Money
Sam J.
OOF! Scott Jennings OWNS Never Trumper Stuart Stevens in Heated Back and Forth About the Republican Party
Sam J.
TURNCOAT --> Liz Cheney's Latest Stunts Solidify Her Place As One of the Most PATHETIC RINOS of All Time
Sam J.
Election Interference! DAMNING Thread Legally Takes Jack Smith's DC Case Against Trump APART
Sam J.
Will Stancil REKT for Screeching CONSTITUTIONAL CRISIS Because Trump Won't Roll Over for Dems in November
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'ALL ABOUT MONEY': Private Citizen Volunteering to Help with Helene Shares DAMNING Story About FEMA Sam J.
Advertisement