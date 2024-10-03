THIS Is How It's DONE! JD Vance Shares Secret Weapon for His EPIC Debate Performance Against Tim Walz

JD Vance was simply the bomb-diggity Tuesday night. Not only did he have to debate Tim 'Lies About Everything on the Planet' Walz BUT he ended up debating the harpy moderators who couldn't bother to hide their bias, just like ABC.

Our favorite part was when Vance pushed back and fact-checked the moderators.

That being said, even though he looked calm, cool, and collected he says now that he was nervous.

Take a look:

Last night was fun! Remember:



Kamala Harris has been in power for the last 3.5 years. She opened the border. She cast the deciding vote on trillions in new spending. The border and affordability crisis is on her.



Donald Trump, by contrast, governed with common sense. — JD Vance (@JDVance) October 2, 2024

It's almost as if Vance had himself a secret weapon:

A friend asked me how nervous I was on a scale of 1 to 10. The answer? 11.



A priest friend sent me this prayer before I went on stage. I share it in the hopes someone will find it as meaningful as I did.



"O Ineffable Creator, who, from the treasures of Your wisdom, have… — JD Vance (@JDVance) October 2, 2024

His post continues:

"O Ineffable Creator, who, from the treasures of Your wisdom, have established three hierarchies of angels, have arrayed them in marvelous order above the fiery heavens, and have marshaled the regions of the universe with such artful skill. You are proclaimed the true font of light and wisdom, and the primal origin raised high beyond all things. Pour forth a ray of Your brightness into the darkened places of my mind; disperse from my soul the twofold darkness into which I was born: sin and ignorance. You make eloquent the tongues of infants. Refine my speech and pour forth upon my lips the goodness of Your blessing. Grant to me keenness of mind, capacity to remember, skill in learning, subtlety to interpret, and eloquence in speech. May You guide the beginning of my work, direct its progress, and bring it to completion, You who are true God and true Man, who live and reign, world without end. Amen."

No wonder he kicked so much arse and took so many names.

Powerful stuff.

It worked. — ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) October 2, 2024

You may have been nervous JD, but you seemed cool as a cucumber.



You were sharp, strong, yet calm.



It was a masterful performance.



Whereas Walz looked like a deer in the headlights most of the time.



And his China lie answer was horrendous.



Well done JD! You did us all proud! — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) October 2, 2024

He was unshakeable.

You didn’t look nervous one bit. You knocked it out of the park. It was the best debate ever. pic.twitter.com/1grzsHiKPL — Salt Life (@SaltLifeGA) October 2, 2024

It really was.

