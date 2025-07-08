Bacon as a Spice? Kamala Harris Interview with Muslim Host Buried for Fear It Would Cost Her the Election

Kamala Harris’s campaign for president in 2024 is even worse than we imagined. Internet talk show host Kareem Rahma reveals Harris was a guest on his SubwayTakes program. The show centers on guests defending a particular opinion (also known as a 'take'). Her take was so bad that they both agreed never to air it.
Kamala Harris did an interview with Kareem Rahma’s SubwayTakes and it was so bad that they couldn’t publish it.
SubwayTakes is a show where people are asked about their hot takes.
Harris allegedly told SubwayTakes that her take was that bacon is a spice.
“It was really, really bad. And it didn't make any sense.”
Here’s Rahma explaining why the episode was buried. (WATCH)
She tanked every interview she had that’s gotta count for something tho right?— CartierFamily (@cartierfamilyZ) July 8, 2025
Oh man I wish we had this…. The memes would have been glorious.— Gentry Gevers (@gentrywgevers) July 8, 2025
America dodged a bullet with her.— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 8, 2025
Now we want to see the episode!
One poster couldn’t understand why Harris’s take was so bad. Well, Harris was trying to push pork on a Muslim, as another poster points out. That's a huge cultural no-no.
It IS like a spice. We use the oil from bacon to sear things in, we use bacon chunks to season our green beans and collards……— Black Beth Dutton (@Oh_Katie_Babie) July 8, 2025
What is so wrong about what she said?
Spice is defined as an aromatic or pungent vegetable or plant based substance. Bacon is animal protein and fat.— Geoff Axworthy (@ShovelingYou) July 8, 2025
Kamala insulted an entire religion on a show hosted by a Muslim.— Hank™ (@HANKonX) July 8, 2025
But please, lecture us more about “cultural sensitivity” and “diversity training.”
Practicing Muslims don’t eat bacon, and bacon isn’t even a spice. Harris was doubly stupid.
Commenters were glad she didn’t bring her ignorance into the Oval Office, not that she’d be allowed to be in charge.
Can we all agree that Kamala should never be making any critical decisions about anything?— General™️ (@TheGeneral_0) July 8, 2025
The funny part is, she would never have made any critical decisions as president, considering she would have been a shadow president just like Biden.— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 8, 2025
Kamala Harris honestly acts like she grew up eating paint chips.— Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) July 8, 2025
Paint chips are a spice.— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 8, 2025
The leaded variety.— Idiocracy is a movie, not a way of life (@Elon_Army78) July 8, 2025
This is why if you ever let Harris cook you a meal, duck out immediately if she’s preparing fish and chips.
