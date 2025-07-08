Daily Beast EXCLUSIVE: Sen. Ted 'Cancun' Cruz Was on Vacation When Flash Flood...
Bacon as a Spice? Kamala Harris Interview with Muslim Host Buried for Fear It Would Cost Her the Election

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 7:30 PM on July 08, 2025
AP Photo/John Locher

Kamala Harris’s campaign for president in 2024 is even worse than we imagined. Internet talk show host Kareem Rahma reveals Harris was a guest on his SubwayTakes program. The show centers on guests defending a particular opinion (also known as a 'take'). Her take was so bad that they both agreed never to air it.

Here’s more. (READ)

Kamala Harris did an interview with Kareem Rahma’s SubwayTakes and it was so bad that they couldn’t publish it.

SubwayTakes is a show where people are asked about their hot takes.

Harris allegedly told SubwayTakes that her take was that bacon is a spice.

“It was really, really bad. And it didn't make any sense.”

Here’s Rahma explaining why the episode was buried. (WATCH)

Now we want to see the episode!

One poster couldn’t understand why Harris’s take was so bad. Well, Harris was trying to push pork on a Muslim, as another poster points out. That's a huge cultural no-no.

Practicing Muslims don’t eat bacon, and bacon isn’t even a spice. Harris was doubly stupid.

Commenters were glad she didn’t bring her ignorance into the Oval Office, not that she’d be allowed to be in charge.

This is why if you ever let Harris cook you a meal, duck out immediately if she’s preparing fish and chips.

ENTERTAINMENT ISLAM KAMALA HARRIS DIVERSITY, EQUITY, AND INCLUSION

