Oilfield Rando Breaks Out INFURIATING Receipt Showing Where FEMA Has Been Spending A LOT of Their Money

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:20 PM on October 03, 2024

FEMA under the Biden/Harris administration is a hot mess of dumpster fires on top of a train wreck.

It is worse than gas station sushi that has been sitting in the sun all day long.

And we're seeing it all but collapse in real time as Americans impacted by Helene are mistreated and even ignored in some cases. Heck, Mayorkas himself said there is not enough money to help ... but you know, there was enough money to do a DEI study of fire chiefs.

No, we're not making this up:

K.

If you look at the link it's a receipt and yes indeed, it is nearly $200,000 to STUDY diversity, equity, and inclusion for fire chiefs.

Meanwhile, Americans impacted by Helene will be lucky to see $750 per household. 

This is America under Biden, it would be even worse under Kamala.

If we were allowed to curse in our articles we would so be cursing right now. Since we're pretty PG-13 around here we'll just do this instead. 

'ALL ABOUT MONEY': Private Citizen Volunteering to Help with Helene Shares DAMNING Story About FEMA
Sam J.
!@#!@#&^^%%$%#$%@%!!!

We don't have a revenue problem, we have a spending too much damn money on stupid things like DEI problem. And don't even get us started on the billions Americans are paying to deal with and care for illegal immigrants.

Can't have Ukraine going without, now can we?

THERE ya' go!

Helene was a dude before he she hit the country ... surely the Biden/Harris administration will want to help the people in the aftermath of this gender-confused storm, right?

