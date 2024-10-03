Narrative COLLAPSE! WATCH MSNBC Ari Melber Melt DOWN As Anti-Trump Impeachment Witness Vows to Vote TRUMP

Wanna watch a grown Lefty man cry?

Watch MSNBC's Ari Melber's reaction to anti-Trumper Gordon Sondland saying he will be voting FOR Trump and explaining how the Biden/Harris administration has influenced hi to do so.

Advertisement

Yeah, this is pretty great.

Unless, of course, you're Melber or other brain-dead lawn flamingos who still think Kamala should be president.

Watch:

.@MSNBC invited an anti-Trump impeachment witness on to bash Trump over his “threat to democracy.”@AriMelber asked him if he was voting for Trump.



“Absolute yes. That is how badly the Biden Harris team have prosecuted their job.”



NARRATIVE COLLAPSE. pic.twitter.com/xF2FD0JlAu — Natalie Winters (@nataliegwinters) October 2, 2024

YUP, HE'S GONNA CRY.

This is glorious to watch😂😂 — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) October 2, 2024

This is amazing! — Shawn Farash (@Shawn_Farash) October 2, 2024

Glorious.

Amazing.

Delicious.

So many wonderful ways to explain how awesome it is to see this. Keep in mind, Sondland testified against Trump during the impeachment hearings ... he was a darling of the Leftist media. Now? Not so much.

Boy he made that guy mad 🤣🤣 — Joan M Cullen (@JoanMCullen72) October 2, 2024

Indeed he did.

When you suck so bad even pro Trump impeachment people start turning on you LOL — Pierced Turkey (@piercedturkey) October 2, 2024

And if he thought Biden/Harris was bad, just imagine how bad Harris/Walz would be?

Have we mentioned you should vote Trump and you should bring everyone you know to vote for Trump?

Yeah.

Peter Navarro’s face toward the end is my favorite part of this video 😏 — 𝙲𝙵𝙷𝚎𝚊𝚝𝚑𝚎𝚛 🇺🇸 (@CFHeather) October 3, 2024

Peter Navarro can’t stop smiling! He’s loving this. — Elizabeth Walker (@Bwalkercox) October 2, 2024

Ya' LOVE to see it.

"Attacks on democracy that eclipse J6...." from an anti-Trumper. Wow! — Real Tim Donnelly (@PatriotNotPol) October 3, 2024

From an anti-Trumper. Yup. No wonder Ari lost his freakin' mind.

=======================================================================

Related:

Distributive Justice? Receipt-filled Thread Details MESS Biden/Harris Has Made of FEMA in the Name of DEI

*SNORT* RFK Jr. Fools Dummy Kamala Supporters Posting THIS BRILLIANT Quote from a 'MAGA Right-Winger'



It's CLEAR! Oilfield Rando Just Has to Compare 2 Tweets to Make Kamala's Helene Response Look Even Worse

'Evil WITCH' --> Ayanna Pressley TORCHED for Grossly Antisemitic Post As Iran Launches Missiles at Israel

'BUCKLE UP': What Netanyahu Said to the People of Iran Suggests Something BIGGER Is Coming (Watch)

=======================================================================