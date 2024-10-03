TKO! James Woods DROPS Doug Emhoff for Hitting Women with Perfectly BRUTAL Post...
Umm ... Who Wants to Tell Him? Biden Calls People Who Question Climate...
BIASED AI: You'll Be (Not) Shocked to Learn Microsoft's AI Image Generator Is...
Lawfare Costs Lives: Left's Hatred of Elon Musk Harmed North Carolinians After Hurricane...
INDUCT HIM NOW: Fans Ratio MLB 'In Memoriam' Post for Barring Pete Rose...
Jon Cryer Tries to Disparage Vance With 'Pretty in Pink' Reference and Shows...
Kamala Harris Comforts Storm Ravaged Georgians With Reminder FEMA Might Give Them $750
PATHETIC: The Bulwark Tries (and FAILS) to Dunk on Trump Attending Fundraiser After...
As Former President Jimmy Carter Turns 100, People Express Shock Over a Published...
OOPSIE DAISY! Biden (Who Rescinded Iran Sanctions Because He Hated Trump) Realizes He...
I Am Woman, Hear Me WHINE: 'Gender Bias Expert' CRIES About J.D. Vance...
Garth Brooks has 'Friends in Low Places' and Tim Walz has Friends Who...
JD Vance's 'Look' - a Meme is Born
Riley Gaines Praises U of Wyoming for Not Competing Against School Who Allows...

Narrative COLLAPSE! WATCH MSNBC Ari Melber Melt DOWN As Anti-Trump Impeachment Witness Vows to Vote TRUMP

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:20 AM on October 03, 2024
AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson

Wanna watch a grown Lefty man cry?

Watch MSNBC's Ari Melber's reaction to anti-Trumper Gordon Sondland saying he will be voting FOR Trump and explaining how the Biden/Harris administration has influenced hi to do so. 

Advertisement

Yeah, this is pretty great.

Unless, of course, you're Melber or other brain-dead lawn flamingos who still think Kamala should be president.

Watch:

YUP, HE'S GONNA CRY.

Glorious.

Amazing.

Delicious.

So many wonderful ways to explain how awesome it is to see this. Keep in mind, Sondland testified against Trump during the impeachment hearings ... he was a darling of the Leftist media. Now? Not so much.

Indeed he did.

And if he thought Biden/Harris was bad, just imagine how bad Harris/Walz would be?

Have we mentioned you should vote Trump and you should bring everyone you know to vote for Trump?

Yeah.

Recommended

TKO! James Woods DROPS Doug Emhoff for Hitting Women with Perfectly BRUTAL Post (PLUS a New Nickname)
Sam J.
Advertisement

Ya' LOVE to see it.

From an anti-Trumper. Yup. No wonder Ari lost his freakin' mind.

=======================================================================

Related:

Distributive Justice? Receipt-filled Thread Details MESS Biden/Harris Has Made of FEMA in the Name of DEI

*SNORT* RFK Jr. Fools Dummy Kamala Supporters Posting THIS BRILLIANT Quote from a 'MAGA Right-Winger'

It's CLEAR! Oilfield Rando Just Has to Compare 2 Tweets to Make Kamala's Helene Response Look Even Worse

'Evil WITCH' --> Ayanna Pressley TORCHED for Grossly Antisemitic Post As Iran Launches Missiles at Israel

'BUCKLE UP': What Netanyahu Said to the People of Iran Suggests Something BIGGER Is Coming (Watch)

=======================================================================

Tags: ARI MELBER MSNBC TRUMP ANTI-TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

TKO! James Woods DROPS Doug Emhoff for Hitting Women with Perfectly BRUTAL Post (PLUS a New Nickname)
Sam J.
Umm ... Who Wants to Tell Him? Biden Calls People Who Question Climate Crisis 'Brain Dead'
Grateful Calvin
BIASED AI: You'll Be (Not) Shocked to Learn Microsoft's AI Image Generator Is Politically Biased
Amy Curtis
Jon Cryer Tries to Disparage Vance With 'Pretty in Pink' Reference and Shows His True Colors
ArtistAngie
JD Vance's 'Look' - a Meme is Born
Gordon K
OOPSIE DAISY! Biden (Who Rescinded Iran Sanctions Because He Hated Trump) Realizes He Made a BIG MISTAKE
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
TKO! James Woods DROPS Doug Emhoff for Hitting Women with Perfectly BRUTAL Post (PLUS a New Nickname) Sam J.
Advertisement