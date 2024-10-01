Distributive Justice? Receipt-filled Thread Details MESS Biden/Harris Has Made of FEMA in the Name of DEI

If you're like us and are wondering where the Hell FEMA is and why more is not being done for Americans impacted by Helene, look no further than this receipt-filled thread detailing exactly what Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have actively done to the program in the name of DEI. We knew it was not good when Kamala openly said that aide should be based on skin color but we had no idea HOW BAD it really was.

Advertisement

Until now.

Take a look:

/1⚠️MISPLACED PRIORITIES —



Over the last 4 years the Biden-Harris admin has steadily transformed FEMA — the agency responsible for responding to natural disasters like Hurricane Helene — into an illegal alien resettlement agency that emphasizes DEI over public safety.



THREAD: pic.twitter.com/yrGTVVfd08 — America First Legal (@America1stLegal) September 30, 2024

It's all about the equity.

Forget food, water, shelter ...

/2 The Shelter and Services Program is designed to exclusively provide shelter and services to illegal aliens.



Over $1 BILLION in taxpayer dollars have been allocated between FY2023 and FY2024. pic.twitter.com/2JksdA2U1D — America First Legal (@America1stLegal) September 30, 2024

Read that again.

... exclusively to provide shelter and services to illegal aliens.

/3 For example, of that $1 billion, FEMA gave over $38 million to NYC – a sanctuary city overrun by illegal aliens.



NYC, in turn, is handing out gift cards and hotels to illegal aliens. pic.twitter.com/RNn5WzY2XU — America First Legal (@America1stLegal) September 30, 2024

Keep in mind, people in NC have no power, no food, no water.

But illegals have gift cards!

/4 Moreover, the Emergency Food and Shelter Program has been reshaped to provide funding to “families and individuals encountered by the Department of Homeland Security” – aka illegal aliens.



This is a SEPARATE program.



$685 MILLION has been allocated to fund illegal aliens. pic.twitter.com/QmLZvQLfYt — America First Legal (@America1stLegal) September 30, 2024

Biden bragged about sending all Americans impacted by Helene a total of $100 million.

Yeah.

/5 Beyond allocating billions of taxpayer dollars on illegal aliens, the agency has been entirely captured by the "equity" agenda – a euphemism for discrimination.



The #1 goal of their strategic plan is to “Instill Equity as a Foundation of Emergency Management.” pic.twitter.com/6zKTcjcKNz — America First Legal (@America1stLegal) September 30, 2024

There it is, equity.

/6 For example, one of their initiatives to address “equity” is “Prioritizing casework and evaluation for direct housing eligibility for vulnerable populations to include those with access and functional needs or those who have a primary language other than English.” pic.twitter.com/tblshUaYn5 — America First Legal (@America1stLegal) September 30, 2024

Basically what Kamala bragged about. Yup.

/7 They even went so far as to publish a “Post-Disaster Guide for Local Officials and Leaders” in November 2023 for “Achieving Equitable Recovery.”



In other words, they are pushing their equity agenda on states and locals as a way of reshaping communities affected by disasters. pic.twitter.com/fBA5mgSJeA — America First Legal (@America1stLegal) September 30, 2024

We got nothin'.

/8 In the “Summary of Eight Equity Goals” within the guide, they advocate for “equitable outcomes” and “rebuilt community ‘with justice for all.’”



Effectively, FEMA is factoring race, sex, and sexual preferences into who should receive disaster relief first. pic.twitter.com/287kVU20wG — America First Legal (@America1stLegal) September 30, 2024

Advertisement

If we never hear 'equity' or 'social justice' AGAIN it will be too soon.

/9 The guide outlines how to “Track and Evaluate Equity Outcomes,” including asking officials to consider if people are receiving “recovery resources” based on “distributive justice.”



“Distributive justice” is just the radical way of saying discrimination based on race and sex. pic.twitter.com/9gLfI8VXnZ — America First Legal (@America1stLegal) September 30, 2024

Distributive justice sounds a lot like discrimination to us.

/10 One of the guide’s goals outlines how to “Overcome Barriers and Ensure Fair Recovery Outcomes" and includes a chart of "barriers to equity," including:



-Burnout

-Hate crimes

-Political polarization

-Power disparities

-Bias pic.twitter.com/OpB4Kvbc1G — America First Legal (@America1stLegal) September 30, 2024

Political polarization.

What the Hell?

/11 FEMA also identified “People of color,” “Women,” and “The LGBTQ+ community” as “disproportionately impacted by disaster.”



According to the Biden-Harris administration, natural disasters don't have the same impact on white straight men. pic.twitter.com/bTs2oiYGkw — America First Legal (@America1stLegal) September 30, 2024

Because of course they did.

/12 In summary, the Biden-Harris FEMA views disaster response as an opportunity to propel their radical "equity" agenda and further resettle and support millions of illegal aliens within the U.S.



The American people are paying for all of it. pic.twitter.com/ogHonoDG5l — America First Legal (@America1stLegal) September 30, 2024

Advertisement

The American people are paying for all of it ... in more ways than one.

=======================================================================

Related:

*SNORT* RFK Jr. Fools Dummy Kamala Supporters Posting THIS BRILLIANT Quote from a 'MAGA Right-Winger'



It's CLEAR! Oilfield Rando Just Has to Compare 2 Tweets to Make Kamala's Helene Response Look Even Worse

'Evil WITCH' --> Ayanna Pressley TORCHED for Grossly Antisemitic Post As Iran Launches Missiles at Israel

'BUCKLE UP': What Netanyahu Said to the People of Iran Suggests Something BIGGER Is Coming (Watch)

Get It?! U.S. Reportedly Negotiating Scope of IRAN's Strike So They Can 'Compel' ISRAEL Not to Retaliate

=======================================================================