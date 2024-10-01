Distributive Justice? Receipt-filled Thread Details MESS Biden/Harris Has Made of FEMA in the Name of DEI

'My Eyes Are Bleeding': Elon Musk Removes Bold, Italicized Font From X Timelines...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  4:10 PM on October 01, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

If you're like us and are wondering where the Hell FEMA is and why more is not being done for Americans impacted by Helene, look no further than this receipt-filled thread detailing exactly what Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have actively done to the program in the name of DEI. We knew it was not good when Kamala openly said that aide should be based on skin color but we had no idea HOW BAD it really was.

Until now.

Take a look:

It's all about the equity.

Forget food, water, shelter ... 

Read that again.

... exclusively to provide shelter and services to illegal aliens.

Keep in mind, people in NC have no power, no food, no water.

But illegals have gift cards!

Biden bragged about sending all Americans impacted by Helene a total of $100 million.

Yeah.

There it is, equity.

Basically what Kamala bragged about. Yup.

We got nothin'.

If we never hear 'equity' or 'social justice' AGAIN it will be too soon.

Distributive justice sounds a lot like discrimination to us.

Political polarization.

What the Hell?

Because of course they did.

The American people are paying for all of it ... in more ways than one.

