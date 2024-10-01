It's CLEAR! Oilfield Rando Just Has to Compare 2 Tweets to Make Kamala's Helene Response Look Even Worse

Distributive Justice? Receipt-filled Thread Details MESS Biden/Harris Has Made of FEMA in...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  3:10 PM on October 01, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

We all know Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have failed Americans impacted by Helene. It doesn't take a rocket scientist to know it's not a great look for a president to lay on the beach all weekend or for a vp who is running for president to party with the elite rich at a fancy fundraiser while states are hit by a massive hurricane. Common sense tells even Democrats that it's not a good thing to vacation or rub elbows with the very rich while people are losing everything.

And then only showing up when Trump makes them look bad?

C'mon.

It's pathetic that the only reason either of them have done anything is because Trump not only called them out, but he showed them up.

Twitchy fave Oilfield Rando knocked this one out of the park.

This.

So much this.

Why the Hell would anyone vote for the woman eating fancy food with a bunch of rich a-holes instead of the man on the ground doing what he can to support Americans, raise awareness, and stay informed? THAT'S presidential, Kamala. Not posting an obviously staged picture of yourself on a plane writing on blank paper with an earbud that goes nowhere ... and then finally showing up only to read a speech and take zero questions.

Beyond all of her horrible policies, beyond how absolutely unlikable she really is, this alone should end her campaign.

Sadly, with the port of entry strike that may well be the case.

Or they will treat it like he's exploiting the victims for his campaign. 

*SNORT* RFK Jr. Fools Dummy Kamala Supporters Posting THIS BRILLIANT Quote from a 'MAGA Right-Winger'
Sam J.
It doesn't get any clearer. True story.

=======================================================================

HELENE

