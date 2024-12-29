‘Journalist’ Roundtable Unintentionally Reveals the Biggest Story of the Year They Conspired to Cover-Up

Jan Crawford, Major Garrett and other ‘journalists’ recently sat together to discuss the most under-reported stories of the year. In other words, the stories they purposely chose to ignore or actively participated in covering up. Crawford’s choice was Biden’s obvious cognitive decline which millions of American recognized years ago. Wow, how did ‘journalists’ miss that one?

Advertisement

The ridiculousness starts here. (WATCH)

Jan Crawford: Most under-reported story “would be, to me, Joe Biden’s obvious cognitive decline that became undeniable.”



Duck chasing meme: WHY WAS IT UNDER-REPORTED?



pic.twitter.com/nkgu6lcEzN — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) December 29, 2024

We’re not going to pretend ‘journalists’ didn’t know what was going on in the White House with Biden. It’s apparent they knew and chose to lie about it until it grew too big for them to continue pushing their fake narrative.

Will never get over media talking heads whose colleagues actively participated in the gaslighting defenses of Biden’s decline with phrases like “cheap fakes” muse at it going “under-reported.”



We had months of evidence of the decline. We were told it wasn’t real. — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) December 29, 2024

Matt, I still can't get over Chuck Todd's musing on his podcast how he knew 2 years ago that Biden wasn't holding Cabinet meetings... while Todd was STILL hosting Meet the Press!

Wouldn't it have been a good time to bring it up when he was, y'know, MEETING THE PRESS? — Tripp Whitbeck (@trippwhitbeck) December 29, 2024

Years. It was obvious in 2019/20. — Sasquatch (@Sasquatcher2) December 29, 2024

They knew he was mentally failing and still chose to push the ‘cheapfake’ narrative and call truthful critics liars.

Agreed! They had YEARS they REFUSED to report AND argued how highly functional he was - staggering constant propaganda vs their endless 24/7 harping on even 1 phrase or 1 day off for those they oppose — J Parker (@JUParker) December 29, 2024

Yup. Funny how quickly that died down after the disastrous debate. @brianstelter, @colbyhall, @nancycordes had no problem pushing that "cheap fake" attack after KJP said it at the lectern. It was like a media siren call. — Sarcastic Cupcake (@SarcasticCupcak) December 29, 2024

We all know that calling it ‘under-reported’ means it was purposely concealed. Scott Jennings dropped that truth bomb on CNN recently. (WATCH)

Consensus is in ... Massive Biden Cognitive Coverup pic.twitter.com/88MrHM1pWn — Joni Job (@jj_talking) December 29, 2024

it was not under reported, it was blatantly lied about. — Floplag (@floplag) December 29, 2024

‘Journalists’ don’t care that we know they lied about all this. There’s no journalistic integrity in the dying legacy media.

"Under-reported"? How coy. Teasing out the media's dishonesty. — Andrea E (@AAC0519) December 29, 2024

"very odd, how did that happen?" — Snowmobile Man (@Snowmobile_Man) December 29, 2024

Because the media are democrats and their natural instinct is to cover up for one of their own? — Frankie Newton (@SirGladiator) December 29, 2024

Every reporter on that panel is guilty of journalistic malpractice, if they had an ounce of integrity they’d resign — Harry (@harrytpk) December 29, 2024

Their main concern was always about keeping their Democrat Party in power.

What’s also very telling about Jan’s remarks is that her ultimate gripe is that Joe’s incapacity and unwillingness to bow out from the race earlier had impacted the result of the 2024 election. No concerns at all about the disastrous governance the past four years whatsoever. — Mark Klingensmith (@m_klingensmith) December 29, 2024

Advertisement

It was your damn job to look into this. It was under-reported because you and the other "journalists" wanted it that way. STFU! — Stephen Marc Lynn (@Lyn1Marc) December 29, 2024

More startlingly is ‘journalists’ knew Biden wasn’t all there and that unelected people were in control. With this knowledge, they were all lined up to vote for it to continue until Biden dropped out. Yes, that’s sounds evil because it is. Thankfully, there will be lots of well-deserved ‘journalism’ layoffs in the coming year. We’ll make sure that story is not under-reported.