‘Journalist’ Roundtable Unintentionally Reveals the Biggest Story of the Year They Conspired to Cover-Up

Warren Squire  |  10:30 PM on December 29, 2024
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Jan Crawford, Major Garrett and other ‘journalists’ recently sat together to discuss the most under-reported stories of the year. In other words, the stories they purposely chose to ignore or actively participated in covering up. Crawford’s choice was Biden’s obvious cognitive decline which millions of American recognized years ago.  Wow, how did ‘journalists’ miss that one?

The ridiculousness starts here. (WATCH)

We’re not going to pretend ‘journalists’ didn’t know what was going on in the White House with Biden. It’s apparent they knew and chose to lie about it until it grew too big for them to continue pushing their fake narrative.

They knew he was mentally failing and still chose to push the ‘cheapfake’ narrative and call truthful critics liars.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tags: COVER DONALD TRUMP FAKE NEWS JOE BIDEN JOURNALISM JOURNALIST

