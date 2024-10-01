'BUCKLE UP': What Netanyahu Said to the People of Iran Suggests Something BIGGER Is Coming (Watch)

As Twitchy readers know, Iran has fired at least 300 missiles into Israel.
Or is it 500?
Welp, this video from Netanyahu tells us this won't end well for Iran ... this is something else.
Watch:
The people of Iran should know - Israel stands with you pic.twitter.com/MfwfNqnTgE— Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) September 30, 2024
There is no place Israel can't reach.
That is very telling.
And his speaking about freeing Iran? HOO BOY. What's coming?
Something bigger is coming. Buckle— Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) October 1, 2024
up. https://t.co/lKfY4uDAir
What she said.
"When Iran is finally free, and that moment will come a lot sooner than many people think..."— Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) October 1, 2024
👀
Does anyone really believe that Kamala can handle this? She can’t even handle a news conference!— Carolewithane (@Carolewithane13) October 1, 2024
Kamala can't handle a live interview with a friendly media type, of course she can't handle this or Netanyahu.
October 1, 2024
Hrm.
Irans leaders better be in hiding , but Israel 🇮🇱 will find them as they’ve proven already.— Bruce Chikalla (@BruceChikalla) October 1, 2024
Netanyahu is clearly very much done with playing ... as if he was ever playing in the first place. We imagine these strikes on Israel today will result in whatever it is Netanyahu was talking about before this. And as we've reported, we doubt the Biden administration will be able to 'compel Israel not to retaliate.'
Recommended
As Katie said up there, buckle up.
=======================================================================
Related:
Get It?! U.S. Reportedly Negotiating Scope of IRAN's Strike So They Can 'Compel' ISRAEL Not to Retaliate
BREAKING: Iran Launches Full Scale Missile Attack at Israel As Air Raid Sirens Sound Across the Country
FRESH From Her CA Fundraiser With Wealthy Elites, Kamala Pretending to Care About Helene NOW Goes WRONG
'Nature Is HEALING'! Taylor Lorenz OUT at WaPo and HOO BOY, X Has Brutally HILARIOUS Thoughts About THAT
'Cackling Drunk': James Woods Shares DEVASTATING Pic that 'Embodies Biden/Harris Admin' and It's BRUTAL
=======================================================================
Join the conversation as a VIP Member