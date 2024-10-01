'Evil WITCH' --> Ayanna Pressley TORCHED for Grossly Antisemitic Post As Iran Launches...
'BUCKLE UP': What Netanyahu Said to the People of Iran Suggests Something BIGGER Is Coming (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:05 PM on October 01, 2024
Jack Guez/Pool Photo via AP

As Twitchy readers know, Iran has fired at least 300 missiles into Israel.

Or is it 500?

Welp, this video from Netanyahu tells us this won't end well for Iran ... this is something else.

Watch:

There is no place Israel can't reach.

That is very telling.

And his speaking about freeing Iran? HOO BOY. What's coming?

What she said.

Kamala can't handle a live interview with a friendly media type, of course she can't handle this or Netanyahu.

Hrm.

Netanyahu is clearly very much done with playing ... as if he was ever playing in the first place. We imagine these strikes on Israel today will result in whatever it is Netanyahu was talking about before this. And as we've reported, we doubt the Biden administration will be able to 'compel Israel not to retaliate.'

