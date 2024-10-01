'BUCKLE UP': What Netanyahu Said to the People of Iran Suggests Something BIGGER Is Coming (Watch)

As Twitchy readers know, Iran has fired at least 300 missiles into Israel.

Or is it 500?

Welp, this video from Netanyahu tells us this won't end well for Iran ... this is something else.

Advertisement

Watch:

The people of Iran should know - Israel stands with you pic.twitter.com/MfwfNqnTgE — Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) September 30, 2024

There is no place Israel can't reach.

That is very telling.

And his speaking about freeing Iran? HOO BOY. What's coming?

Something bigger is coming. Buckle

up. https://t.co/lKfY4uDAir — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) October 1, 2024

What she said.

"When Iran is finally free, and that moment will come a lot sooner than many people think..."

👀 — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) October 1, 2024

Does anyone really believe that Kamala can handle this? She can’t even handle a news conference! — Carolewithane (@Carolewithane13) October 1, 2024

Kamala can't handle a live interview with a friendly media type, of course she can't handle this or Netanyahu.

Hrm.

Irans leaders better be in hiding , but Israel 🇮🇱 will find them as they’ve proven already. — Bruce Chikalla (@BruceChikalla) October 1, 2024

Netanyahu is clearly very much done with playing ... as if he was ever playing in the first place. We imagine these strikes on Israel today will result in whatever it is Netanyahu was talking about before this. And as we've reported, we doubt the Biden administration will be able to 'compel Israel not to retaliate.'

As Katie said up there, buckle up.

=======================================================================

Related:

Get It?! U.S. Reportedly Negotiating Scope of IRAN's Strike So They Can 'Compel' ISRAEL Not to Retaliate

BREAKING: Iran Launches Full Scale Missile Attack at Israel As Air Raid Sirens Sound Across the Country

FRESH From Her CA Fundraiser With Wealthy Elites, Kamala Pretending to Care About Helene NOW Goes WRONG

'Nature Is HEALING'! Taylor Lorenz OUT at WaPo and HOO BOY, X Has Brutally HILARIOUS Thoughts About THAT

'Cackling Drunk': James Woods Shares DEVASTATING Pic that 'Embodies Biden/Harris Admin' and It's BRUTAL

=======================================================================