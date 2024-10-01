'Nature Is HEALING'! Taylor Lorenz OUT at WaPo and HOO BOY, X Has Brutally HILARIOUS Thoughts About THAT

Mollie Hemingway NUKES the Harris/Walz Campaign with One Very Simple Question About 'Intel...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:15 PM on October 01, 2024
Twitter Screenshot

It would appear Taylor Lorenz is out at the Washington Post. To be fair, we hadn't thought of Taylor in quite a while because we hadn't seen her out and about annoying others on social media. Granted, she has blocked Twitchy and likely everyone who writes for us but still ... she hasn't been on anyone's radar lately.

Until now.

Gosh, that's a shame.

Anyway ... 

From Hollywood Reporter:

Tech culture columnist Taylor Lorenz is striking out on her own, exiting The Washington Post to launch her own publication on the Substack platform.

Lorenz is launching User Magazine, which will “cover technology from the user side. It’s about who has power on the internet and how that power is being wielded,” she says.

“I just wanted to get out of legacy media. I feel like it’s just really, really difficult to do the kind of reporting that I want to do on the internet within these kind of older institutions as a primary job,” Lorenz tells The Hollywood Reporter in an interview. “I like to have a really interactive relationship with my audience. I like to be very vocal online, obviously. And I just think all of that is really hard to do in the roles that are available at these legacy institutions.”

Hrm. So she's going to do her own thing.

Pass.

And of course, she's turned off replies, just like she always does.

That being said, we're not seeing anyone who will actually miss her but we are seeing a lot of people who think it's hilarious and who are glad to see her go.

Ouch.

Heh.

Haaaaa.

We see what he did there.

Tough crowd.

Not even a little bit.

=======================================================================

