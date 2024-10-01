'Cackling Drunk': James Woods Shares DEVASTATING Pic that 'Embodies Biden/Harris Admin' and It's BRUTAL

9-1-1? We Just Witnessed a MURDER! WATCH Jon Tester's Face as Tim Sheehy...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:10 AM on October 01, 2024
Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File

James Woods never holds back, that's probably why we here at Twitchy adore him so much. Thank God he's on our side though because the man is brutally, savagely, MERCILESSLY honest ... and a total bada*s to boot.

He is also clearly not a fan of Biden or Kamala Harris and we can hardly blame him.

The man does have a gift for making them both look stupid and horrible, especially when it comes to finding images that represent their entire administration and this country under it.

Take a look at this:

Very sad picture likely taken from the Helene disaster that we all know ol' Joe and Kamala don't have time to care about. It takes a lot of energy to lay on the beach doing nothing, or going to fundraisers with really wealthy people like George Clooney and eating duck.

WE SAID DUCK.

But as Woods knows, the picture is also infuriating. How is it possible that such incapable, incompetent, ignorant, horrible people are in charge of this country right now?

As they continue sending Ukraine BILLIONS.

Don't forget, Biden himself said there is nothing else they can do for or send Americans in the states impacted by Helene.

Sam J.
Told you.

Ugh, she's just a gigantic bag of suck.

Oh, that's right.

The adults are back in charge and decency was on the ballot.

*eye roll*

