'Cackling Drunk': James Woods Shares DEVASTATING Pic that 'Embodies Biden/Harris Admin' and It's BRUTAL

James Woods never holds back, that's probably why we here at Twitchy adore him so much. Thank God he's on our side though because the man is brutally, savagely, MERCILESSLY honest ... and a total bada*s to boot.

He is also clearly not a fan of Biden or Kamala Harris and we can hardly blame him.

The man does have a gift for making them both look stupid and horrible, especially when it comes to finding images that represent their entire administration and this country under it.

Take a look at this:

This image embodies the Biden/Harris administration in all its abject failure. A sleeping sand slug and a cackling drunk.



All while America sinks into the abyss. pic.twitter.com/34uX30Iv21 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) September 30, 2024

Very sad picture likely taken from the Helene disaster that we all know ol' Joe and Kamala don't have time to care about. It takes a lot of energy to lay on the beach doing nothing, or going to fundraisers with really wealthy people like George Clooney and eating duck.

WE SAID DUCK.

But as Woods knows, the picture is also infuriating. How is it possible that such incapable, incompetent, ignorant, horrible people are in charge of this country right now?

It's sad to see, and our federal representation is failing Americans... Remember, they gave billions to Ukraine and $700 to Hawaiians. Don't expect much for our citizens out of this. — ᑕOᑌᑎTᖇY ᔕᑭᗩᑕEᔕ™ 🦎 (@country_spaces) September 30, 2024

As they continue sending Ukraine BILLIONS.

Don't forget, Biden himself said there is nothing else they can do for or send Americans in the states impacted by Helene.

Boy if that isn't spot on — ThēPrìcklyThìstle (@TheeThistle) September 30, 2024

Told you.

Ugh, she's just a gigantic bag of suck.

Oh, that's right.

The adults are back in charge and decency was on the ballot.

*eye roll*

