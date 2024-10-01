Biden in Full Blown, Frothy-Mouthed MELTDOWN After Trump Calls Him OUT (Shows Him Up) Over Helene (Watch)

Joe Biden is big mad at Trump for calling him out over Helene.

Well, that and of course, showing him up.

Oh yeah, Biden is still president, we think? We'd sort of forgotten the old man was still in office since we rarely see him and he hasn't bothered to do much of anything other than lay on the beach and babble about the collective bargaining strike in ... Yemen.

We're not even making that up.

Seems ol' Joe didn't like getting called out by the man actually acting presidential with Helene and got so fussy that they set up this video with a big tv and everything!

Watch:

Donald Trump is a liar.



I’m working with governors and local officials to help those impacted by Hurricane Helene. pic.twitter.com/N2rzfFEftV — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 1, 2024

YEAH, take THAT, Donald!

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA HA.

Oh man.

Joe has been asleep for hours. I laugh every time the interns post as if Joe has an idea what planet he is on😂😂 — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) October 1, 2024

In other words, Joe has no idea what the Hell is going on. He couldn't even be bothered to visit, they sent Kamala-Wala-Ding-Dong and all she did was give a five minute speech, refuse questions, and then kick the press out during the actual briefing. Joe is just made because Trump is right.

Oopsie.

They're gonna prop you up in front of a mic in a day or two and you'll be saying "Where's Helene? I was told Helene was going to be here, God love her!" — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸🍌 (@fuzzychimpcom) October 1, 2024

We know our very favorite Chimp in this whole wide world is being funny but we wouldn't put it past Sleepy Joe.

It's good to see he shamed you into pretending to care you senile old monster. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) October 1, 2024

Bingo.

Oh Really, Biden? You're 'working' from behind a desk while Trump is on the ground actually helping people in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene. The only thing you're leading is a disaster of your own making—skyrocketing inflation, a border crisis, and total chaos abroad. Trump’s… — MAG🔫1775🇺🇸 (@Mar50cC5O) October 1, 2024

But but but ... he's making phone calls! HE'S WATCHING TV!

Get off my timeline you dissembling crook — Ron Coleman (@RonColeman) October 1, 2024

And fin.

