DELETE Your Account! Journo COWARDLY Blocks Replies After Pushing for Helene Donations to...
Dude LOVES Him Some CHINA! Damning Thread Details HOW Connected to Communist China...
LOOK on Kamala's Puffy Face As Aides Force Press Out of FEMA Briefing...
Trump NUKES Kamala With MNF Ad Showing Her Support of Taxpayer Funding for...
How You Like THAT 'Deepfake,' Gavin? The Babylon Bee Sues California Over Laws...
A Booming Voice, an Infectious Smile, and a Great Man: The Dikembe Mutombo...
Elon Musk Declares Sen. Scott Wiener an ‘Utter Scumbag’
Here's a Typical White Dude for Harris Getting His Groove On
Meet Inspiration Behind Off-Broadway Play About Son Who Turned in His Father Over...
Michelle Obama Sneaks Into Bookstore to Sign Her Book
Florida City Declares Hurricane Emergency, Bans Gun Sales and Even Displays
IRS Welcomes Home Hostages Held in Russia with the Gift of a Overdue...
MSNBC: Kamala Harris Has to Address Communist Memes
RIP Charlie Hustle: Baseball Great Pete Rose Dead at 83

Biden in Full Blown, Frothy-Mouthed MELTDOWN After Trump Calls Him OUT (Shows Him Up) Over Helene (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:30 AM on October 01, 2024
Twitter

Joe Biden is big mad at Trump for calling him out over Helene.

Well, that and of course, showing him up.

Oh yeah, Biden is still president, we think? We'd sort of forgotten the old man was still in office since we rarely see him and he hasn't bothered to do much of anything other than lay on the beach and babble about the collective bargaining strike in ... Yemen.

Advertisement

We're not even making that up.

Seems ol' Joe didn't like getting called out by the man actually acting presidential with Helene and got so fussy that they set up this video with a big tv and everything! 

Watch:

YEAH, take THAT, Donald!

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA HA.

Oh man.

In other words, Joe has no idea what the Hell is going on. He couldn't even be bothered to visit, they sent Kamala-Wala-Ding-Dong and all she did was give a five minute speech, refuse questions, and then kick the press out during the actual briefing. Joe is just made because Trump is right.

Oopsie.

We know our very favorite Chimp in this whole wide world is being funny but we wouldn't put it past Sleepy Joe.

Bingo.

Recommended

LOOK on Kamala's Puffy Face As Aides Force Press Out of FEMA Briefing Just COST Her the Election (Watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

But but but ... he's making phone calls! HE'S WATCHING TV!

And fin.

=======================================================================

Related:

Dude LOVES Him Some CHINA! Damning Thread Details HOW Connected to Communist China Tim Walz REALLY Is

LOOK on Kamala's Puffy Face as Aides Force Press Out of FEMA Briefing Just COST Her the Election (Watch)

*SNORT* Scott Jennings Embarrasses TF Out of Stephanie Ruhle and Her Laughable Reporting on JD Vance

GRRL BYE! Black Podcaster's FACE As Kamala Harris Breaks Out Yet ANOTHER Fake Accent Is PRICELESS (Watch)

Trump Haters Are Lunatics. I'm Not Even Kidding.

=======================================================================

Tags: BIDEN JOE BIDEN TRUMP HELENE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

LOOK on Kamala's Puffy Face As Aides Force Press Out of FEMA Briefing Just COST Her the Election (Watch)
Sam J.
DELETE Your Account! Journo COWARDLY Blocks Replies After Pushing for Helene Donations to ABORTION Orgs
Sam J.
Trump NUKES Kamala With MNF Ad Showing Her Support of Taxpayer Funding for Trans Surgeries
Grateful Calvin
Dude LOVES Him Some CHINA! Damning Thread Details HOW Connected to Communist China Tim Walz REALLY Is
Sam J.
Here's a Typical White Dude for Harris Getting His Groove On
Brett T.
How You Like THAT 'Deepfake,' Gavin? The Babylon Bee Sues California Over Laws Targeting Satire
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
LOOK on Kamala's Puffy Face As Aides Force Press Out of FEMA Briefing Just COST Her the Election (Watch) Sam J.
Advertisement