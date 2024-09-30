SNORT* Scott Jennings Embarrasses TF Out of Stephanie Ruhle and Her Laughable Reporting on JD Vance

As Twitchy readers know, Stephanie Ruhle seems to have it out for JD Vance. We suppose she's worried he and his running mate Trump will beat her pal Kamala but the manner in which she's covering the vice presidential hopeful is just embarrassing.

Fact-checking Vance on the number of eggs his kids consume?

REALLY?

Wow, now that's some hard-hitting news!

Scott Jennings with the perfect zinger:

Vance: “I’m so hungry I could eat a horse!”



Ruhle: “TONIGHT, we talk to PETA to get to the bottom of this Republican-led equine eating catastrophe.” https://t.co/aDykscJyl1 — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) September 30, 2024

HA HA HA HA HA

The only thing that might have made this funnier is if there was some sort of racist or sexist angle she could bring into the story. MAYBE the horse's owner is a black lesbian? Hey, we're just trying to help Steph out some Pulitzer material.

Scott Jennings is a national treasure — BowTied BowTier (@BowTiedBowtier) September 30, 2024

Indeed.

And we are all definitely in need of a laugh or five these days.

The left has ZERO humor. Sarcasm is like 4-D chess to a liberal. — Gulfside Sluggers (@Gulfside_Life) September 30, 2024

Want to confuse a liberal? Tell them a joke. Or you know, support the Electoral College ... ahem.

Trump: California is unlivable



Media: Trump lies about nobody living in California — JD Sharp (@imjdsharp) September 30, 2024

Trump: Mexico is not sending their best across the border.

Media: TRUMP CALLS MEXICANS ANIMALS.

Ok, so we're not really kidding on that one, it was very similar to something that happened when he was still in office.

"They're eating the horses..." — Travis (@t4bz) September 30, 2024

@SRuhle I am not an egg man but @JDVance is not that abnormal for the rural midwest. Eggs are (were) a cheap protein and are used as a staple for breakfast, lunch, and supper. — Bruce Rodney (@BruceR0dney) September 30, 2024

This is the same "unbiased" "journalist" who interviewed the "VP". — Mr. Jefferson, HSD, AA, BA (@Jeffers95742731) September 30, 2024

The same one who said Kamala shouldn't have to do any interviews.

Yup.

JOURNALISM!

