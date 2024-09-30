'New Cheap Fakes Just Dropped'! KJP's Reaction to Peter Doocy on Biden's Border...
*SNORT* Scott Jennings Embarrasses TF Out of Stephanie Ruhle and Her Laughable Reporting on JD Vance

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  4:10 PM on September 30, 2024
Townhall Media

As Twitchy readers know, Stephanie Ruhle seems to have it out for JD Vance. We suppose she's worried he and his running mate Trump will beat her pal Kamala but the manner in which she's covering the vice presidential hopeful is just embarrassing. 

Fact-checking Vance on the number of eggs his kids consume?

REALLY?

Wow, now that's some hard-hitting news!

Scott Jennings with the perfect zinger:

HA HA HA HA HA

The only thing that might have made this funnier is if there was some sort of racist or sexist angle she could bring into the story. MAYBE the horse's owner is a black lesbian? Hey, we're just trying to help Steph out some Pulitzer material.

Indeed. 

And we are all definitely in need of a laugh or five these days.

Want to confuse a liberal? Tell them a joke. Or you know, support the Electoral College ... ahem.

Trump: Mexico is not sending their best across the border.

Media: TRUMP CALLS MEXICANS ANIMALS.

Ok, so we're not really kidding on that one, it was very similar to something that happened when he was still in office. 

Stephanie Ruhle Tries to Fact Check J.D. Vance, Ends Up With Egg on HER FACE Instead
Amy Curtis
The same one who said Kamala shouldn't have to do any interviews.

Yup.

JOURNALISM!

