Holy PROJECTION, Batman! Hakeem Jeffries REKT for His Big TOUGH Post Calling Out Violent MAGA Extremists

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:20 PM on September 30, 2024
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

We know Hakeem Jeffries isn't very bright and we know he thinks his supporters are just as 'not bright' as he is but c'mon, even a brain-dead lawn flamingo knows one side has actually physically attacked a candidate and it's NOT MAGA.

Hell, there is a guy who has just been charged for trying to assassinate Trump BUT SURE ... it's the Left that won't be intimidated by VIOLENT extreme MAGA.

Don't make that face, we didn't say it.

What?

Enough of what?

Tell you what, Hakeem, how about you tell your own side to stop trying to assassinate our guy. Let's start there.

You can already guess how this went over ... 

Boomity.

Ooh, ooh, we know!

And fin.

=======================================================================

