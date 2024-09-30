Holy PROJECTION, Batman! Hakeem Jeffries REKT for His Big TOUGH Post Calling Out Violent MAGA Extremists

We know Hakeem Jeffries isn't very bright and we know he thinks his supporters are just as 'not bright' as he is but c'mon, even a brain-dead lawn flamingo knows one side has actually physically attacked a candidate and it's NOT MAGA.

Hell, there is a guy who has just been charged for trying to assassinate Trump BUT SURE ... it's the Left that won't be intimidated by VIOLENT extreme MAGA.

Don't make that face, we didn't say it.

We will not be intimidated by MAGA extremists who threaten the American people with violence.



Enough. — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) September 30, 2024

What?

Enough of what?

Tell you what, Hakeem, how about you tell your own side to stop trying to assassinate our guy. Let's start there.

You can already guess how this went over ...

We will not be intimidated by Leftist extremists who threaten our nominee with violence.



Enough. https://t.co/UYPZnvr84w pic.twitter.com/zwMSMds1wt — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 30, 2024

Boomity.

Your party tried assassinating Trump twice, and your rhetoric will allow it continue.



Go fck yourself. — Sara Rose 🇺🇸🌹 (@saras76) September 30, 2024

Remind us again which candidate has had actual violence on them? — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) September 30, 2024

Ooh, ooh, we know!

It's not "MAGA extremists" burning cities, flooding the country with violent criminals, and trying to a$$a$$inate their political opponents. 🤨 — Fight With Memes (@fightwithmemes) September 30, 2024

Were you in a coma during the “Summer of Love” in 2020? — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) September 30, 2024

Narrator: Only one presidential candidate has had two assassination attempts on them, and it was the Republican. — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) September 30, 2024

The only extremists I see are coming from the Left and from the rhetoric of people like you. — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) September 30, 2024

And fin.

