Gives 'Gaslighting' A WHOLE New Meaning! Tim Walz BLISTERED for Kinda Sorta Totally GROSS Campaign Post

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:30 AM on September 30, 2024
AP Photo/Al Goldis

Someone close to Tim Walz who isn't his wife (she's nuttier than he is) really should tell him to hire smarter interns because WOOF. Whether this post is thoughtless because of the hundreds maybe even thousands of dead Americans in Helene's path OR if you find the idea of him posting about gas ...

This was so bad.

Maybe his worst yet.

Dude.

He's just so damn weird. You can guess how this went over:

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA HA.

Not a great visual. Like, at all.

People on Twitter/X have no real idea of how bad it is for five states in this country ... and how thoughtless Tim Walz and Kamala Harris have been. They are far more concerned with campaigning than they are helping anyone.

Unlike Trump is heading to the are today to provide support and receive a briefing on what is happening.

Walz really has given gaslighting a whole new meaning.

