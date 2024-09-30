Gives 'Gaslighting' A WHOLE New Meaning! Tim Walz BLISTERED for Kinda Sorta Totally GROSS Campaign Post

Someone close to Tim Walz who isn't his wife (she's nuttier than he is) really should tell him to hire smarter interns because WOOF. Whether this post is thoughtless because of the hundreds maybe even thousands of dead Americans in Helene's path OR if you find the idea of him posting about gas ...

Advertisement

This was so bad.

Maybe his worst yet.

All gas, no brakes. We’ll sleep when we’re dead.



Let’s make the next 37 days count:https://t.co/vQhmUinav7 — Tim Walz (@Tim_Walz) September 29, 2024

Dude.

He's just so damn weird. You can guess how this went over:

Are you talking about that DUI? — Right Wing Dad 🇺🇸 (@RightWingDad) September 29, 2024

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA HA.

Maybe lay off the bratwurst with all that gas. Disgusting. — Peachy Keenan (@KeenanPeachy) September 29, 2024

Not a great visual. Like, at all.

Where is your tweet promising help and asking for contributions to Helene victims?



Oops.



You can delete your account now. — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) September 30, 2024

People on Twitter/X have no real idea of how bad it is for five states in this country ... and how thoughtless Tim Walz and Kamala Harris have been. They are far more concerned with campaigning than they are helping anyone.

Unlike Trump is heading to the are today to provide support and receive a briefing on what is happening.

🤣😅🤣 poor Tim Walz!

Laugh of the month 🏆

You are all gas, as in hot air gaslighting. You stupidly forgot that you and Kamala hate oil and gas. Or is this like another dementia Joe tweet, written by some dumb intern? 🤣 — Halle MAGA (@Halle2017) September 30, 2024

Walz really has given gaslighting a whole new meaning.

=======================================================================

Related:

HAAA! Kamala Posting OBVIOUSLY Staged 'Look at Me I'm So WORRIED About Helene' Pic Goes HILARIOUSLY Wrong

Tom Elliott Drops BRUTAL Reality-Nuke on Biden/Harris with Pic Showing What a REAL President Looks Like

SOOOPER Jesus-y: Kamala-Supporting, Leftist Harpy Seems VERY Joyful God Is Punishing MAGA with Helene

DOCTOR Jill Biden's Treatment of Joe As He Awkwardly Talks to the Press So Very Very EYE-OPENING (Watch)

They. Went. THERE! SNL Gives Kamala's Coup AWAY with Dana Carvey Portraying Joe Biden and DAMN (Watch)

=======================================================================