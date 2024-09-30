Tom Elliott Drops BRUTAL Reality-Nuke on Biden/Harris with Pic Showing What a REAL President Looks Like

Biden's response when asked if had any words for the victims Helene was pretty heartless when you really listen to what it is he's saying. We get it, he was likely trying to remember what one of his handlers told him to say when he was asked about the hurricane but it just comes off as callous, uncaring, and angry. And really? No more sources the federal government COULD be giving them?

Dude.

His administration has given BILLIONS to Ukraine but he's all tapped out at $100 million for Americans?

Watch:

"Do you have any words to the victims of the hurricane?"



BIDEN: "We've given everything that we have."



"Are there any more resources the federal government could be giving them?"



BIDEN: "No." pic.twitter.com/jDMNGhpjOz — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 30, 2024

No.

Again, he was likely trying to pretend they were on top of things and haven't let anything go (which when you look at what's happening there is the furthest thing from the truth) but it just doesn't read well.

Tom Elliott provided the best contrast we've seen yet, reminding Biden and anyone who wants to vote for Kamala what a REAL president looks like.

A contrast in presidents. On the left, Ronald Reagan, after diverting Air Force One to Fort Wayne, Ind., after seeing a news report about historic flooding threatening the city.



Biden, amidst a historic flooding that’s already claimed at least 100 lives in N. Carolina. pic.twitter.com/xF0DQGhwqw — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 30, 2024

On that note, we have heard that Trump will be visiting some of the areas today to provide some support and to be briefed about what is happening on the ground. Kamala is busy flying around on her plane attending fundraisers ... and we all know where Biden is.

*the beach*

Meanwhile @RonDeSantis sends in the Florida National Guard. This is a theme in this admin… don’t lead, act helpless, watch @gop governors do more. The same thing happened after Oct 7 when Florida transported Americans out of harm’s way. @joebiden & @KamalaHarris are worthless. — Itsallright (@Itsallright68) September 30, 2024

Calling those two yahoos 'worthless' is an insult to truly worthless people.

Biden to NC: “help isn’t on the way, eat some ice cream, Jack” — Razor (@hale_razor) September 30, 2024

PEW PEW PEW.

This President has shown foreign countries mean more to him than the American people. He should've been impeached a long time ago. — Conservative Brief (@ConservBrief) September 30, 2024

And his vice president with him.

Our government spent $230 million to build a floating pier that was used for 20 days to get aid into Gaza.



But apparently this is the best we can do for Western N.C. — MAZE (@mazemoore) September 30, 2024

Apparently.

