Actor John Ashton, Best Known for 'Beverly Hills Cop' Dies at Age 76

Tom Elliott Drops BRUTAL Reality-Nuke on Biden/Harris with Pic Showing What a REAL President Looks Like

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:20 AM on September 30, 2024
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Biden's response when asked if had any words for the victims Helene was pretty heartless when you really listen to what it is he's saying. We get it, he was likely trying to remember what one of his handlers told him to say when he was asked about the hurricane but it just comes off as callous, uncaring, and angry. And really? No more sources the federal government COULD be giving them?

Dude.

His administration has given BILLIONS to Ukraine but he's all tapped out at $100 million for Americans?

Watch:

No.

Again, he was likely trying to pretend they were on top of things and haven't let anything go (which when you look at what's happening there is the furthest thing from the truth) but it just doesn't read well.

Tom Elliott provided the best contrast we've seen yet, reminding Biden and anyone who wants to vote for Kamala what a REAL president looks like.

On that note, we have heard that Trump will be visiting some of the areas today to provide some support and to be briefed about what is happening on the ground. Kamala is busy flying around on her plane attending fundraisers ... and we all know where Biden is.

*the beach*

Calling those two yahoos 'worthless' is an insult to truly worthless people.

PEW PEW PEW.

And his vice president with him.

Apparently.

Tags: JOE BIDEN REAGAN HELENE

