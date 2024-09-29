Democrat Operative Olivia Julianna NUKED From ORBIT in EPIC Climate Post for Trying...
COMPLETE CATASTROPHE: Video Shows Disastrous Flooding Across Southeastern U.S. (Where's Jo...
Byron York RAINS All Over Anti-Trumper Jeff Flake's Kamala Endorsement PARADE With THIS...
Seth Dillon Breaks Out the Puppets and Crayons to Explain the 1st Amendment...
Asheville, NC Is Under Water, and THIS Is How Joe Biden Responds to...
'Utter SCUMBAG'! Tim Walz Hilariously DRAGGED for Trying to Pretend He Wasn't BOO'D...
'BEYOND Gross': Christina Pushaw SHREDS Douchey D.C. Dem Using Helene NC Pic to...
A (BRUTAL) Tale of 2 Campaigns --> COMPARE AL/GA Crowd's Reaction to Trump...
Alaska Airlines' Reaction to Mother Jones Harpy Complaining About Fight Attendant's 'Bless...
Well, Looky HERE! SNL Shockingly SKEWERS Tim Walz With His Weird 'Big Dad...
Flashback: Kamala Harris Accuses Trump of ‘Creating a Fiction’ About a Border Crisis
Julia Louis-Dreyfus Says Her 'Veep' Character Was More Donald Trump Than Kamala Harris
'Former Trump Voters' in Harris Ad Outed as Democrat Actors
Greg Gutfeld: The Media Would Rather Have You Die Than Trump Be Right

They Went THERE! SNL Gives Kamala's Coup AWAY in Skit with Dana Carvey Portraying Biden and DAMN (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:10 AM on September 29, 2024
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

We all know Joe Biden didn't step down from his campaign willingly. Oh sure, the mainstream media will pretend he was this great patriotic American for giving up his chance at a second term so democracy could win or whatever, but ultimately nobody buys that.

Advertisement

Not even Saturday Night Live.

Could it be that even they know she's an unlikeable, evil, skeezy, imbecile nobody voted for?

Hrm.

Then again, we all know Carvey isn't exactly a fan of Biden so this could have been him.

Either way, wow. They just gave the whole kit and kaboodle away. Watch:

And then of course she brings Tim Walz on who is actually pretty well done as well although we can't help but notice they didn't go over the real-life issues we have with him like stolen valor but hey, we'll take it.

Could it be?

Recommended

Byron York RAINS All Over Anti-Trumper Jeff Flake's Kamala Endorsement PARADE With THIS Inconvenient FACT
Sam J.
Advertisement

She's even further Left than Biden but we digress.

And yet, they'll still vote for her which doesn't say much for the Left.

See what we mean?

=======================================================================

Related:

Byron York RAINS All Over Anti-Trumper Jeff Flake's Kamala Endorsement PARADE With THIS Inconvenient FACT

Seth Dillon Breaks Out the Puppets and Crayons to Explain the 1st Amendment to John Kerry

'Utter SCUMBAG'! Tim Walz Hilariously DRAGGED for Trying to Pretend He Wasn't BOO'D at the MI/MN Game

A (BRUTAL) Tale of 2 Campaigns --> COMPARE AL/GA Crowd's Reaction to Trump to Tim Walz at MI/MN Game

Alaska Airlines' Reaction to Mother Jones Harpy Complaining About Fight Attendant's 'Bless You' is ACES

=======================================================================

Tags: COUP DEMOCRATS JOE BIDEN KAMALA HARRIS SNL 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Byron York RAINS All Over Anti-Trumper Jeff Flake's Kamala Endorsement PARADE With THIS Inconvenient FACT
Sam J.
Asheville, NC Is Under Water, and THIS Is How Joe Biden Responds to the Disaster
Amy Curtis
Democrat Operative Olivia Julianna NUKED From ORBIT in EPIC Climate Post for Trying to Politicize Helene
Sam J.
'Utter SCUMBAG'! Tim Walz Hilariously DRAGGED for Trying to Pretend He Wasn't BOO'D at the MI/MN Game
Sam J.
Alaska Airlines' Reaction to Mother Jones Harpy Complaining About Fight Attendant's 'Bless You' is ACES
Sam J.
A (BRUTAL) Tale of 2 Campaigns --> COMPARE AL/GA Crowd's Reaction to Trump to Tim Walz at MI/MN Game
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Byron York RAINS All Over Anti-Trumper Jeff Flake's Kamala Endorsement PARADE With THIS Inconvenient FACT Sam J.
Advertisement