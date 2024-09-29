They Went THERE! SNL Gives Kamala's Coup AWAY in Skit with Dana Carvey Portraying Biden and DAMN (Watch)

We all know Joe Biden didn't step down from his campaign willingly. Oh sure, the mainstream media will pretend he was this great patriotic American for giving up his chance at a second term so democracy could win or whatever, but ultimately nobody buys that.

Not even Saturday Night Live.

Could it be that even they know she's an unlikeable, evil, skeezy, imbecile nobody voted for?

Hrm.

Then again, we all know Carvey isn't exactly a fan of Biden so this could have been him.

Either way, wow. They just gave the whole kit and kaboodle away. Watch:

BREAKING: SNL rolls out Joe Biden skit and admits he didn't want to go away, but “they made me.”



BIDEN: “A lot of people forget I'm president, including me.”



HARRIS: “I just wanna say thank you, Ja Biden. Thank you for putting country first and for handing over the reins.”… pic.twitter.com/FIASLRzICf — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) September 29, 2024

And then of course she brings Tim Walz on who is actually pretty well done as well although we can't help but notice they didn't go over the real-life issues we have with him like stolen valor but hey, we'll take it.

Fabulous! SNL is edging closer to the golden days of comedy when funny people could comment on real life occurrences regardless of party. Thank you Dana and Maya! — Gina Bella (@ginabella) September 29, 2024

Funny. Also interesting tell on how the race is really going. SNL poking fun at democrats. Almost unheard of in the past 30 years. — The Northern Desert Manatee (@ScottStaffiery) September 29, 2024

Could it be?

Kamala admits she and Biden are the same! — Caesar (@caesar_pounce) September 29, 2024

She's even further Left than Biden but we digress.

Even the left knows this whole situation is one big joke. — Aaron J*****🇺🇸🇲🇽🏴‍☠️ (@aatamkdaddy) September 29, 2024

And yet, they'll still vote for her which doesn't say much for the Left.

What’s not funny is all these asshats will still vote for her… — Ava- I Love My USA! 🇺🇸 (@WEdwarda) September 29, 2024

See what we mean?

