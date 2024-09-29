Democrat Operative Olivia Julianna NUKED From ORBIT in EPIC Climate Post for Trying...
They Went THERE! SNL Gives Kamala's Coup AWAY in Skit with Dana Carvey...
COMPLETE CATASTROPHE: Video Shows Disastrous Flooding Across Southeastern U.S. (Where's Jo...
Byron York RAINS All Over Anti-Trumper Jeff Flake's Kamala Endorsement PARADE With THIS...
Seth Dillon Breaks Out the Puppets and Crayons to Explain the 1st Amendment...
Asheville, NC Is Under Water, and THIS Is How Joe Biden Responds to...
'BEYOND Gross': Christina Pushaw SHREDS Douchey D.C. Dem Using Helene NC Pic to...
A (BRUTAL) Tale of 2 Campaigns --> COMPARE AL/GA Crowd's Reaction to Trump...
Alaska Airlines' Reaction to Mother Jones Harpy Complaining About Fight Attendant's 'Bless...
Well, Looky HERE! SNL Shockingly SKEWERS Tim Walz With His Weird 'Big Dad...
Flashback: Kamala Harris Accuses Trump of ‘Creating a Fiction’ About a Border Crisis
Julia Louis-Dreyfus Says Her 'Veep' Character Was More Donald Trump Than Kamala Harris
'Former Trump Voters' in Harris Ad Outed as Democrat Actors
Greg Gutfeld: The Media Would Rather Have You Die Than Trump Be Right

'Utter SCUMBAG'! Tim Walz Hilariously DRAGGED for Trying to Pretend He Wasn't BOO'D at the MI/MN Game

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:15 AM on September 29, 2024
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

As Twitchy readers know, Tim Walz attended the Michigan/Minnesota college football game on Saturday and was BOOO'D like crazy. Not to mention he openly cheered for Michigan against his own state because he'll do anything for votes.

Advertisement

The guy is a real tool. 

And now he's trying to pretend it wasn't a complete and total disaster by bragging about how much Michiganders like to party.

Or something.

He just sucks.

But they love to host a good game day and stuff.

There's that as well. Walz isn't even really a Minnesota guy, he's a Nebraska guy.

Ultimately, he's really just a phony, but you guys knew that already.

Not a great look.

Heh.

Recommended

They Went THERE! SNL Gives Kamala's Coup AWAY in Skit with Dana Carvey Portraying Biden and DAMN (Watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

WOMP WOMP, Timmy.

=======================================================================

Related:

'BEYOND Gross': Christina Pushaw SHREDS Douchey D.C. Dem Using Helene NC Pic to Attack ... DeSantis

A (BRUTAL) Tale of 2 Campaigns --> COMPARE AL/GA Crowd's Reaction to Trump to Tim Walz at MI/MN Game

Alaska Airlines' Reaction to Mother Jones Harpy Complaining About Fight Attendant's 'Bless You' is ACES

Well, Looky HERE! SNL Shockingly SKEWERS Tim Walz With His Weird 'Big Dad Energy' and LEGIT LOL (Watch)

Pay Attention Kammy! Trump and Zelinsky Meet and HOT DAMN THIS Is What REAL Leadership Looks Like (Watch)

=======================================================================

Tags: FOOTBALL KAMALA HARRIS MICHIGAN MINNESOTA 2024 ELECTION TIM WALZ

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

They Went THERE! SNL Gives Kamala's Coup AWAY in Skit with Dana Carvey Portraying Biden and DAMN (Watch)
Sam J.
Byron York RAINS All Over Anti-Trumper Jeff Flake's Kamala Endorsement PARADE With THIS Inconvenient FACT
Sam J.
Asheville, NC Is Under Water, and THIS Is How Joe Biden Responds to the Disaster
Amy Curtis
Democrat Operative Olivia Julianna NUKED From ORBIT in EPIC Climate Post for Trying to Politicize Helene
Sam J.
Alaska Airlines' Reaction to Mother Jones Harpy Complaining About Fight Attendant's 'Bless You' is ACES
Sam J.
A (BRUTAL) Tale of 2 Campaigns --> COMPARE AL/GA Crowd's Reaction to Trump to Tim Walz at MI/MN Game
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
They Went THERE! SNL Gives Kamala's Coup AWAY in Skit with Dana Carvey Portraying Biden and DAMN (Watch) Sam J.
Advertisement