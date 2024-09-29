'Utter SCUMBAG'! Tim Walz Hilariously DRAGGED for Trying to Pretend He Wasn't BOO'D at the MI/MN Game

As Twitchy readers know, Tim Walz attended the Michigan/Minnesota college football game on Saturday and was BOOO'D like crazy. Not to mention he openly cheered for Michigan against his own state because he'll do anything for votes.

The guy is a real tool.

And now he's trying to pretend it wasn't a complete and total disaster by bragging about how much Michiganders like to party.

Or something.

I’ll always be a Minnesota guy. But after meeting some great people at the Big House, I must admit – Michiganders know how to host a good game day. pic.twitter.com/i3kALnDkFZ — Tim Walz (@Tim_Walz) September 29, 2024

He just sucks.

Dude… you got booed out of the stadium — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) September 29, 2024

But they love to host a good game day and stuff.

You’re from Nebraska, and you wore navy blue to the game. — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) September 29, 2024

There's that as well. Walz isn't even really a Minnesota guy, he's a Nebraska guy.

Ultimately, he's really just a phony, but you guys knew that already.

Glad you could party while FL, TN and NC were under water. — Kent Moore (@kentrmoore) September 29, 2024

Not a great look.

Wait a minute, didn’t you get booed out of the stadium?



How much did you have to pay these bozos to stand with you for the photo op?



🤡🌎 — DK🇺🇸🦅🇺🇸 (@1Nicdar) September 29, 2024

Heh.

Booed by the home fans even though you cheered for Michigan against your home state school



Anything for votes huh Timmy, you utter scumbag — Scottie (@BuffaloBlueBear) September 29, 2024

You got booed out of the stadium.



Meanwhile, this is how Trump was treated: pic.twitter.com/jCwmnzg0vb — Thomas Musket ⓒ (@ThomasMusket) September 29, 2024

WOMP WOMP, Timmy.

