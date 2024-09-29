'BEYOND Gross': Christina Pushaw SHREDS Douchey D.C. Dem Using Helene NC Pic to Attack ... DeSantis

Helene caused catastrophic damage for millions of Americans so of course our pals on the Left are trying to use the disaster to score cheap political points.

Yeah, they suck

Especially this guy:

As @RonDeSantis begins to beg for aid in devastated FL, every media outlet and journalist needs to identify the aid (FEMA, Designated Disaster, etc) as “Republican Ron DeSantis pleads for Democrats to use policies Republicans plan to fully defund to save FL”. pic.twitter.com/pd76nHwOtp — Ceekay Tschudi (@beyondabyssal) September 28, 2024

Note, that is North Caroline where Democrat Roy Cooper is governor.

Yeah.

Ceekay is an a-hole.

Don't be like Ceekay.

Christina Pushaw with the fact-NUKE:

Check out the terrain in this photo of #Helene flooding posted by a Democrat political operative… there’s NO place in Florida that looks like this! It is North Carolina, which incidentally has a Democrat governor. But party politics should not matter in a crisis! It is beyond… https://t.co/4818DB3kVI — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) September 29, 2024

Her post continues:

It is beyond gross that this Washington DC keyboard warrior is trying to score cheap political points against DeSantis, by using a photo of NC where people are STILL stranded and countless lives are in grave danger! This is a humanitarian crisis right here in our own country. I’m grateful that Gov. DeSantis sent the Florida National Guard to help them, and I’m praying for everyone who is in danger right now.

Democrats never met a crisis they couldn't exploit for political gain.

The Democrat operative who fabricated this clickbait is now in the comments bragging about how his post got so much attention. Rate the community notes so at least he won't be able to make money off it: https://t.co/jAORVm0pAY — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) September 29, 2024

Yeah, stop by and say hello.

Seems like the politicization of natural disasters started w/Katrina. It is disgusting. Hurricanes and floods don't care who you vote for, the color of your skin, your religion, etc. They should be an occasion for us all to unite and help, not snipe at each other over politics — Cassandra of the GOP (@AllisonHaa30391) September 29, 2024

Living in sick, angry, and hateful times.

Love how Dems gleefully cheer for Republican pain and suffering once again to "prove" a point. — Helena Handbasket (@hobbes16) September 29, 2024

And THAT is exactly who they are.

