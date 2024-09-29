A (BRUTAL) Tale of 2 Campaigns --> COMPARE AL/GA Crowd's Reaction to Trump...
'BEYOND Gross': Christina Pushaw SHREDS Douchey D.C. Dem Using Helene NC Pic to Attack ... DeSantis

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:45 AM on September 29, 2024
MEME Artist Angie

Helene caused catastrophic damage for millions of Americans so of course our pals on the Left are trying to use the disaster to score cheap political points.

Yeah, they suck

Especially this guy:

Note, that is North Caroline where Democrat Roy Cooper is governor.

Yeah.

Ceekay is an a-hole.

Don't be like Ceekay.

Christina Pushaw with the fact-NUKE:

Her post continues:

It is beyond gross that this Washington DC keyboard warrior is trying to score cheap political points against DeSantis, by using a photo of NC where people are STILL stranded and countless lives are in grave danger! This is a humanitarian crisis right here in our own country. I’m grateful that Gov. DeSantis sent the Florida National Guard to help them, and I’m praying for everyone who is in danger right now.

Democrats never met a crisis they couldn't exploit for political gain.

