Glenn Greenwald Points Out the Democrats Massive Hypocrisy Problem
Idiot FL Democrat Blames Hurricane Helene on Ron DeSantis Removing 'Climate Change' From...
And Then There Were NONE: IDF Told Israeli Media Hezbollah Leader Killed in...
ICE's Admission About Thousands of Illegals Released Into US Should END the Harris...
SPEAKS VOLUMES: White House Declines to Say If They'd Consider Iran Assassinating Trump...
He's Dead, Jim. DEAD! Giorgia Meloni Ends 'Little Macron' After He Tries Picking...
Electoral College Poll Has Me Wondering Just How Damn DUMB Far Too Many...
Trump Said Something During His Meeting With Zelenskyy That TRIGGERED Adam Schiff
All the OOF! Mollie Hemingway EMASCULATES 'Tampon' Tim Walz Explaining How He's Hurting...
Lies, Damned Lies, and Statistics: Joe Biden Repeats Phony Stat on Guns Being...
Zelensky for Harris?! Liberals BRAINWASH Their Kids!
What fans? Brittney Griner Claims Fans are Screaming Racial Slurs at WNBA Players
Breaking: Big Explosion in Beirut (Israel May Have Just Ended Hezbollah) -- UPDATED
And. Here. We. GOOOOO! EPIC Changes in Voter Registration Should TERRIFY Kamala Harris...

Pay Attention Kammy! Trump and Zelinsky Meet and HOT DAMN THIS Is What REAL Leadership Looks Like (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  3:10 PM on September 27, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Democrats like to pretend the 'adults are back in charge' when they're in office but c'mon, nobody really believes that, right? Sort of like Biden claiming decency was back on the ballot when he ran in 2020

Advertisement

Give us a break.

This right here, THIS is what real leadership looks like. And this is why we will elect Trump in November and put an end to the Russo-Ukrainian war. It's past time.

Watch this:

We have really missed this, peace through strength.

Yes.

Nice, ain't it?

Ahem.

Let's hope so.

Recommended

He's Dead, Jim. DEAD! Giorgia Meloni Ends 'Little Macron' After He Tries Picking a Fight With Her (Watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

Indeed.

He's acting as a president should act during a time in our history where we have to wonder if we actually have a president. Crazy times we're living in, folks. Crazy.

=======================================================================

Related:

He's Dead, Jim. DEAD! Giorgia Meloni Ends 'Little Macron' After He Tries Picking a Fight With Her (Watch)

Electoral College Poll Has Me Wondering Just How Damn DUMB Far Too Many Americans Really Are

All the OOF! Mollie Hemingway EMASCULATES 'Tampon' Tim Walz Explaining How He's Hurting Kamala and ROFL

And. Here. We. GOOOOO! EPIC Changes in Voter Registration Should TERRIFY Kamala Harris and Democrats

WOOF! WATCH Tim Walz Squirm and Sputter Trying to Answer If He Thinks There's a Crisis at the Border

=======================================================================

Tags: KAMALA HARRIS TRUMP UKRAINE WAR

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

He's Dead, Jim. DEAD! Giorgia Meloni Ends 'Little Macron' After He Tries Picking a Fight With Her (Watch)
Sam J.
Glenn Greenwald Points Out the Democrats Massive Hypocrisy Problem
justmindy
And Then There Were NONE: IDF Told Israeli Media Hezbollah Leader Killed in Airstrike
Amy Curtis
ICE's Admission About Thousands of Illegals Released Into US Should END the Harris Campaign
Doug P.
Trump Said Something During His Meeting With Zelenskyy That TRIGGERED Adam Schiff
Doug P.
Idiot FL Democrat Blames Hurricane Helene on Ron DeSantis Removing 'Climate Change' From State Docs
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
He's Dead, Jim. DEAD! Giorgia Meloni Ends 'Little Macron' After He Tries Picking a Fight With Her (Watch) Sam J.
Advertisement