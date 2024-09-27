Pay Attention Kammy! Trump and Zelinsky Meet and HOT DAMN THIS Is What REAL Leadership Looks Like (Watch)

Democrats like to pretend the 'adults are back in charge' when they're in office but c'mon, nobody really believes that, right? Sort of like Biden claiming decency was back on the ballot when he ran in 2020

Give us a break.

This right here, THIS is what real leadership looks like. And this is why we will elect Trump in November and put an end to the Russo-Ukrainian war. It's past time.

Watch this:

This is what leadership looks like. President Trump flanked by Zelenskyy:



“I learned a lot, but I think I haven't changed from the standpoint that we both want to see this end and we both want to see a fair deal made. It's got to be fair and I think that will happen ... This is… pic.twitter.com/M3r7X170bZ — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) September 27, 2024

We have really missed this, peace through strength.

Yes.

Feels like the adults are back in charge. — Dean Cain (@RealDeanCain) September 27, 2024

Nice, ain't it?

That look you make when you know your free ride is about to come to an end...😂 pic.twitter.com/iHCpAK8bZw — Just01Patriot-UltraMAGA (@Just01Patriot56) September 27, 2024

Ahem.

Zelensky knows Trump is going to win. He's already bending the knee. — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) September 27, 2024

Let's hope so.

Hope Vlad has good security and gets home safe after this! — Peachy Keenan (@KeenanPeachy) September 27, 2024

So sad that Trump must conduct leadership while campaigning. The executive branch has no president. — Debagain (@DeborahGinn10) September 27, 2024

Indeed.

He's acting as a president should act during a time in our history where we have to wonder if we actually have a president. Crazy times we're living in, folks. Crazy.

