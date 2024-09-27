All the OOF! Mollie Hemingway EMASCULATES 'Tampon' Tim Walz Explaining How He's Hurting Kamala and ROFL

He's Dead, Jim. DEAD! Giorgia Meloni Ends 'Little Macron' After He Tries Picking...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:10 PM on September 27, 2024
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

As Twitchy readers know, Kamala Harris has a man problem.

Not that kind of man problem ... well, then again ... OK OK OK, we won't go there. That you know where we were going with that is why you read us and we adore you, dear reader. No no, she has a problem with men of all colors basically disliking her and her campaign.

And her squish of a VP.

We're still not sure what the Hell she was thinking when she picked him but here we are.

Mollie Hemingway had two really good takes on just this topic:

Exactly. Hillary is a horrible, hateful hag and it's easy to dislike her, but you never think she's stupid. She's far too evil to be stupid.

Kamala is just dumb.

Stupid.

Incapable.

Ignorant.

Imbecilic.

And men can't stand her.

Gosh, that's a shame.

This is a joke, yes? Yes? Oh man ... it's sad that we can't tell.

He's also a giant liar, just putting that out there.

Trump Said Something During His Meeting With Zelenskyy That TRIGGERED Adam Schiff
Doug P.
Brave Sir Tim RAN AWAY.

She's got those crazy AOC eyes.

Yup.

=======================================================================

