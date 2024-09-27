All the OOF! Mollie Hemingway EMASCULATES 'Tampon' Tim Walz Explaining How He's Hurting Kamala and ROFL

As Twitchy readers know, Kamala Harris has a man problem.

Not that kind of man problem ... well, then again ... OK OK OK, we won't go there. That you know where we were going with that is why you read us and we adore you, dear reader. No no, she has a problem with men of all colors basically disliking her and her campaign.

And her squish of a VP.

We're still not sure what the Hell she was thinking when she picked him but here we are.

Mollie Hemingway had two really good takes on just this topic:

Many people didn't like Hillary, but they didn't think she was stupid. The same clearly can't be said of Kamala, who seems utterly out of her depth for the job. Tim Walz doesn't even come close to fixing the masculinity problem -- and sometimes he seems even more ridiculous. https://t.co/lNxgM5SkcD — Mollie (@MZHemingway) September 27, 2024

Exactly. Hillary is a horrible, hateful hag and it's easy to dislike her, but you never think she's stupid. She's far too evil to be stupid.

Kamala is just dumb.

Stupid.

Incapable.

Ignorant.

Imbecilic.

And men can't stand her.

Walz is a poor solution to the masculine voter problem weighing down Harris. https://t.co/lNxgM5SkcD — Mollie (@MZHemingway) September 27, 2024

Gosh, that's a shame.

Tim Walz is making it worse. He is doing debate prep with Pete Buttigieg this week. — TransOdius (@TransOdius) September 27, 2024

This is a joke, yes? Yes? Oh man ... it's sad that we can't tell.

Kamala is dumb. There just is no other description for her. Waltz comes off as over-the-top fluffy and fake. It's like he's auditioning for a game show rather than running for office. — carolyn tackett🐊 (@CarolsCloset) September 27, 2024

He's also a giant liar, just putting that out there.

Tampon timmy will never live down the tampons for boys and the fact that he turned and ran when it was time to deploy to iraq. — The Only James Magelk (@TheMagelk) September 27, 2024

Brave Sir Tim RAN AWAY.

And Walz's wife increases the negative vibes I have for him. — Jim Pacing His Cage 🤦‍♂️🤞🧨🚁🆓 🐱‍👤🕊 (@iamisgo11) September 27, 2024

She's got those crazy AOC eyes.

Yup.

