WOOF! WATCH Tim Walz Squirm and Sputter Trying to Answer If He Thinks There's a Crisis at the Border

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:25 AM on September 27, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

JD Vance is going to eat Tim Walz for lunch at their debate on Tuesday.

We knew Walz was pretty useless and moronic but wow ... he can't even be honest about what we all know is a crisis at the southern border. Granted, he knows if he admits it he is also admitting it was the current administration that is responsible for the crisis.

It must be hard to run against your own campaign.

Watch this:

If he says yes he's opening the door to talk about Kamala the failed border czar.

If he says no he's opening the door to being called a liar.

They can't win on the border which is why they keep pushing abortion and Project 2025.

OMG, the resemblance is uncanny.

Because like blocking Voter ID, it benefits them and they know it. Oh sure, it's destroying our country and nuking our economy BUT they get to stay in charge, right? And that's what they really care about.

Well, that and abortion.

'Her Inner Light Is Gone': Thread About Leftist Politics and Propaganda DESTROYING People a MUST-Read
Sam J.
And it will be GLORIOUS.

It's all been by design - can't wait to watch Vance make Walz squirm even MORE during their debate.

