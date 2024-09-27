WOOF! WATCH Tim Walz Squirm and Sputter Trying to Answer If He Thinks There's a Crisis at the Border

JD Vance is going to eat Tim Walz for lunch at their debate on Tuesday.

We knew Walz was pretty useless and moronic but wow ... he can't even be honest about what we all know is a crisis at the southern border. Granted, he knows if he admits it he is also admitting it was the current administration that is responsible for the crisis.

It must be hard to run against your own campaign.

Watch this:

"Do you think it's a crisis what's happening at the border?"



WALZ: "I think 'crisis' is, you know..."



"But do you think the border is secure....?"



WALZ: *PAUSE*@JDVance is going to eat Walz for lunch.pic.twitter.com/Vpg3FIvDle — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) September 27, 2024

If he says yes he's opening the door to talk about Kamala the failed border czar.

If he says no he's opening the door to being called a liar.

They can't win on the border which is why they keep pushing abortion and Project 2025.

OMG, the resemblance is uncanny.

The mass crossing of people at Southern border is a manufacturered crisis that the Left has no intentions of stopping. — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) September 27, 2024

Because like blocking Voter ID, it benefits them and they know it. Oh sure, it's destroying our country and nuking our economy BUT they get to stay in charge, right? And that's what they really care about.

Well, that and abortion.

Vance is gonna lay out everything Joe and Kamala did on day one to open the border and Walz will have nothing to respond with.



And if he tries to bring up the Lankford/Schumer bill, Vance will tear that farce apart. — AdamInHTown (@AdamInHTown) September 27, 2024

And it will be GLORIOUS.

Biden reversed Trump's policies that were working. The crisis was caused by the Biden/Harris administration. And their stupid border bill was bad. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) September 27, 2024

It's all been by design - can't wait to watch Vance make Walz squirm even MORE during their debate.

