YAAAS! MSNBC Harpy Whining About Men of ALL COLORS All But ENDING Kamala's Campaign Is DELISH (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:20 AM on September 27, 2024
Twitchy

Then thank God for men ... 

They may well save this country from itself, or at the very least, from Kamala Harris.

Seems MSNBC thinks men, and not just white men, all men, are a problem for Kamala's campaign. 

Watch this:

We get it, this harpy is trying to paint men as too sexist to elect the ignorant, unqualified, installed imbecile the Democrats are running but all she really did was remind us how awesome men are.

And of course, sane women out there:

Let's hope this holds true. There are plenty of crazy people out there willing to nuke the country because they think Kamala can make abortion the absolute law of the land again and of course, we know she can't.

But let's not pretend Kamala supporters/voters are smart enough to know better.

Sam J.
Not to mention she's a complete hag as well.

Just putting that out there.

Yup. Now we just need more women to figure it out.

Sam J.
