YAAAS! MSNBC Harpy Whining About Men of ALL COLORS All But ENDING Kamala's Campaign Is DELISH (Watch)

Then thank God for men ...

They may well save this country from itself, or at the very least, from Kamala Harris.

Seems MSNBC thinks men, and not just white men, all men, are a problem for Kamala's campaign.

Watch this:

MSNBC: "It's men. The real struggle for the Harris campaign is young men, all the men, men of color, White men." pic.twitter.com/lqI0XmePWh — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 27, 2024

We get it, this harpy is trying to paint men as too sexist to elect the ignorant, unqualified, installed imbecile the Democrats are running but all she really did was remind us how awesome men are.

And of course, sane women out there:

And all sane women as well!!!!!! — JKash 🍊MAGA Queen (@JKash000) September 27, 2024

Actually nobody likes Kamala Harris, even Democrats, and that's a big issue because a lot of people really love Trump. The enthusiasm gap is the largest it has ever been in history between two candidates. — Shem Horne (@Shem_Infinite) September 27, 2024

Let's hope this holds true. There are plenty of crazy people out there willing to nuke the country because they think Kamala can make abortion the absolute law of the land again and of course, we know she can't.

But let's not pretend Kamala supporters/voters are smart enough to know better.

No surprise men aren't buying what Harris is selling. She’s out of touch with real Americans! — Donald Trump 🇺🇸 News (@DonaldTNewsX) September 27, 2024

Not to mention she's a complete hag as well.

Just putting that out there.

It’s so refreshing to see men wake up and take a stand against Democrat nonsense. — BridgetteOnX (@BridgetteOnX) September 27, 2024

Yup. Now we just need more women to figure it out.

