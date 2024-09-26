HA! CNN Reporter Gets WAAAY More Than She Asks for Asking Young Boy to Describe Kamala in 1 Word (Watch)

Not sure why CNN thought it was smart to go to a grade school and ask kids political questions but here we are.

And honestly, this reporter gets exactly what she deserves.

Watch:

CNN reporter to a child in a classroom: “What’s the first word that pops into your head when you hear the name Kamala Harris?” pic.twitter.com/Zvh6XKwj3F — Andy Ngo 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) September 26, 2024

From the mouths of babes, right? No more honest group in the world than children ...

Kids have a sense for these things 😂 love it! — Coco 🇺🇸 (@CoClarified) September 26, 2024

Why are children being dragged into this? — 🇺🇸 MSQUARED🇺🇸 🗽 (@melissamiller33) September 26, 2024

Excellent question. Why did CNN feel the need go ask a bunch of children what they think about the presidential candidates? It's warped to say the least. That being said, we are more than happy to mock the reporter asking and share this young man's thoughts about Kamala.

It only seems fair, right?

They ask the kid a more difficult question than they asked Kamala Harris. — Meri (@diplomatnations) September 26, 2024

Heh.

He's not wrong. 😆 — Mark (@MarkInvicta) September 26, 2024

Not even a little bit.

That reporter should have given him a smiley face sticker for his answer.

Smart kid - she lies for a living.

The McDonald's lie is the worst - why lie about a job you never had 44 years ago?

Why would a woman almost 60 years old lie about a summer job???? — Believer in Truth, Justice and Freedom (@LagerthaMuadDib) September 26, 2024

Because she's a fake and a fraud and desperately wants 'the little people' to think she's just like them. The fact this kid can see through her though is very telling, we sincerely hope someone shares it with her.

---UPDATE---

Had to add this young lady's thoughts as well:

“I’d be good for us to have a Black woman as president for the first time in history. But my vote’s kinda still on Trump.”



BRUTAL pic.twitter.com/YQnpURMQDi — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 26, 2024

Same here, kiddo. Same here.

