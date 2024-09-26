Follow the Science or Something: Mayo Clinic Blog Says Pregnancy Isn't an 'Exclusively...
HA! CNN Reporter Gets WAAAY More Than She Asks for Asking Young Boy to Describe Kamala in 1 Word (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  3:10 PM on September 26, 2024
AngieArtist

Not sure why CNN thought it was smart to go to a grade school and ask kids political questions but here we are.

And honestly, this reporter gets exactly what she deserves.

Watch:

From the mouths of babes, right? No more honest group in the world than children ... 

Excellent question. Why did CNN feel the need go ask a bunch of children what they think about the presidential candidates? It's warped to say the least. That being said, we are more than happy to mock the reporter asking and share this young man's thoughts about Kamala.

It only seems fair, right?

Heh.

Not even a little bit.

That reporter should have given him a smiley face sticker for his answer.

Because she's a fake and a fraud and desperately wants 'the little people' to think she's just like them. The fact this kid can see through her though is very telling, we sincerely hope someone shares it with her.

Troll Level = MASTER! Trump Drops Kamala's Very Own 'Project 2025' and LOL Lefties Just Can't DEEEAL
Sam J.
---UPDATE---

Had to add this young lady's thoughts as well:

Same here, kiddo. Same here.

