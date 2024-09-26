Independent Women's Forum DROPS Woke System PUNISHING Women for Speaking Out Against Men in Their Prisons

The trans movement is officially the patriarchy, and we're not even sorry for saying so. In the last several years we have watched confused, mentally ill men try and bully their way into women's spaces and sports ... and sadly, they've been getting in. Women's spaces, sports, their most basic, defining characteristics, and now even their prisons are being invaded by men who like to play dress-up and pretend they're women.

Prisons especially are even more dangerous for women now; allowing male criminals into female jails is truly the definition of cruel and unusual punishment.

Thankfully, the Independent Women's Forum has been working tirelessly to put a stop men in women's prisons, especially now that we know the woke system is punishing women prisoners who speak out against men in their spaces.

It's true.

This thread is heartbreaking and a must-read:

BREAKING: @kelseybolar shares real stories of female inmates who were housed alongside males before @JudiciaryGOP.



🧵 Their horrific stories serve as a stark reminder of the importance of protecting sacred women’s spaces. #WomensRightsAreHumanRightshttps://t.co/Vv6eA0gObc pic.twitter.com/nPvDT59W91 — Independent Women's Forum (@IWF) September 25, 2024

This. ^

Alissa Kamholz: She says that prison was once her “safe place” away from male rapists who abused her throughout her childhood… until the women’s prison forced her to live with a man who used to frequent the gang clubhouse she was routinely abused in. https://t.co/9GOUZphbm2 pic.twitter.com/eNpCn6jiTX — Independent Women's Forum (@IWF) September 25, 2024

As we said, cruel and unusual punishment.

Cathleen Quinn: Her parole was revoked just 3 weeks before her release after objecting to California’s #SB132 & reporting that a male was repeatedly peeping on her while she used the bathroom. https://t.co/mZ52mgNKsJ pic.twitter.com/5G1dArn0pp — Independent Women's Forum (@IWF) September 25, 2024

Punished for speaking out against an abuser.

Wow.

Jane Doe: She was serving a short sentence at Central California Women's Facility, & 3 days after moving into the same prison cell with a 6’2”, 200-lb. male, was raped by him in the shower. — Independent Women's Forum (@IWF) September 25, 2024

But you know, the women speaking out are the problem.

Channel Johnson: She was sexually manipulated by a male with whom she shared a cell & a bunk bed. The forced integration of male prisoners into the female population makes even meaningful consent questionable. — Independent Women's Forum (@IWF) September 25, 2024

Awful.

Watch the untold, grim stories of what’s been happening to incarcerated women behind closed doors as more states allow males to declare themselves “women” & opt to be housed in prison facilities for females. @iwfeatures #CruelAndUnusual https://t.co/ClsL8QqDCo — Independent Women's Forum (@IWF) September 25, 2024

This must stop.

Sooner than later.

