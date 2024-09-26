Independent Women's Forum DROPS Woke System PUNISHING Women for Speaking Out Against Men in Their Prisons

What. The. HELL?! Another WHOOPER Drops About Kamala's Past, This One About Her...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:05 AM on September 26, 2024

The trans movement is officially the patriarchy, and we're not even sorry for saying so. In the last several years we have watched confused, mentally ill men try and bully their way into women's spaces and sports ... and sadly, they've been getting in. Women's spaces, sports, their most basic, defining characteristics, and now even their prisons are being invaded by men who like to play dress-up and pretend they're women.

Prisons especially are even more dangerous for women now; allowing male criminals into female jails is truly the definition of cruel and unusual punishment.

Thankfully, the Independent Women's Forum has been working tirelessly to put a stop men in women's prisons, especially now that we know the woke system is punishing women prisoners who speak out against men in their spaces.

It's true.

This thread is heartbreaking and a must-read:

This. ^

As we said, cruel and unusual punishment.

Troll Level = MASTER! Trump Drops Kamala's Very Own 'Project 2025' and LOL Lefties Just Can't DEEEAL
Sam J.
Punished for speaking out against an abuser.

Wow.

But you know, the women speaking out are the problem.

Awful.

This must stop.

Sooner than later.

