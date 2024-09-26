Byron York Shares Transcript of ENTIRE Exchange Between Stephanie Ruhle and Kamala on the Border and WOW

Politico Says the Quiet Part Out Loud (AGAIN) About Jack Smith's 'Last Chance'...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:00 AM on September 26, 2024
Twitchy

Hey, if you thought watching the MSNBC interview between Stephanie Ruhle and Kamala Harris looked bad for Harris, you ain't seen NOTHIN' yet. Byron York was good enough to share their entire exchange about the border and you guys, this woman cannot be president. We honestly can't decide if she's too stupid to know this is all bad or just that evil.

Perhaps a bit of both.

Take a look at this:

So her big plan is to pass the Senate Border Bill that would ultimately allow 1.8 million illegals across the border every year WHILE sending more money to Ukraine than to our own border and then make those illegals US citizens.

She is literally giving the big plan away, but too many people care more about abortion than they do anything else. That being said, they're all too stupid to realize that even if Kamala wins, abortion remains a state issue but we digress.

There's that too.

And become a one-party-rule third world country ... yup.

Watch Nicolle Wallace's Expression As Stephanie Ruhle Describes Her Interview With Kamala Harris
Doug P.
She'll turn each and every one of them into a voting citizen ensuring Democrat rule.

We used to feel like crazed conspiracy theorists writing things like that but ... not anymore. Democrats have shown us just how far they're willing to go to stay in power, so we believe them.

=======================================================================

