Byron York Shares Transcript of ENTIRE Exchange Between Stephanie Ruhle and Kamala on the Border and WOW

Hey, if you thought watching the MSNBC interview between Stephanie Ruhle and Kamala Harris looked bad for Harris, you ain't seen NOTHIN' yet. Byron York was good enough to share their entire exchange about the border and you guys, this woman cannot be president. We honestly can't decide if she's too stupid to know this is all bad or just that evil.

Perhaps a bit of both.

Take a look at this:

Here is the entire exchange on the border from the MSNBC Kamala Harris interview. Ruhle asked a reasonable question (the only one on the topic). Harris's answer was 1) pass the bill that didn't pass, and 2) make illegal border crossers US citizens. https://t.co/uOCmDr0hTQ pic.twitter.com/ONHQPqDgmP — Byron York (@ByronYork) September 26, 2024

So her big plan is to pass the Senate Border Bill that would ultimately allow 1.8 million illegals across the border every year WHILE sending more money to Ukraine than to our own border and then make those illegals US citizens.

She is literally giving the big plan away, but too many people care more about abortion than they do anything else. That being said, they're all too stupid to realize that even if Kamala wins, abortion remains a state issue but we digress.

Harris could have put 1500 new border patrol agents to work 3 years ago.



But she starved the budget and actually forbade them from doing their jobs.



She's always running against her own record and no one in the msm will point that out. — CowLivesMatter (@ProtesterLone) September 26, 2024

There's that too.

Kamala's solution to the border crisis: pass a failed bill and reward illegal crossers. — Barefoot Pregnant (@usuallypregnant) September 26, 2024

And become a one-party-rule third world country ... yup.

The Replacement Theory has always been the Democrats plan. — Eric Cook (@Greentownmayor) September 26, 2024

Kamala plans on still importing millions of people through CHNV program and TPS program. She won't deport anyone — Hi, I'm KellyJo 🙋🏽‍♀️🇺🇸 (@BiologicalWoma2) September 26, 2024

She'll turn each and every one of them into a voting citizen ensuring Democrat rule.

We used to feel like crazed conspiracy theorists writing things like that but ... not anymore. Democrats have shown us just how far they're willing to go to stay in power, so we believe them.

