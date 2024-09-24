Byron Donalds Serves Dems INSISTING Senate Border Bill Would Secure the Border a Nice Glass of STFU Juice

Bro, Desperate MUCH? Colin Allred Tries Taking Credit for Ted Cruz's Bill and...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  3:10 PM on September 24, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Democrats have been working really hard to convince Americans that A) their Sente Border Bill would have secured the border if B) meal ol' Trump hadn't somehow magically blocked the bill from passing. Oh, and they love to insist the bill was bipartisan because of one nutless, useless Republican McConnell stuck on the committee.

The real reason the bill didn't pass is because it sucks.

Sure, Democrats would rather pretend Trump stopped the bill because he knew the open border would help his campaign (yeah, that's what they've been claiming) but that's a lie.

In reality, the bill is awful and Byron Donalds took the time to explain WHY it was so awful because he knows we can't expect the Democrats to tell the truth.

This post is DELISH:

See? Awful. Anyone you know who continues to pretend this bill was a good idea and that Trump stopped it should have to read this one post. We get it, a lot of people would rather not read legislation (and if we're being fair, it's not always easy to understand what's been written in a bill) but this post is clear, concise, and absolutely brutal.

LOL-OOPSIE! Police Group That 'NORMALLY' Endorses Trump Endorses Kamala ... There's Just One BIG Problem
Sam J.
He dismantled their entire bill, their entire talking point, their entire campaigning on this issue in one brutally perfect post.

And it's glorious.

But math is racist and stuff!

Don't it though?

They needed to wait JUST long enough to make sure the number of illegals in this country was so massive that it would take a president like Trump to send them back home. In other words, Democrats knew they were unpopular with anyone not fixated on abortion only so they brought in a new group of voters.

And they know we know - they just don't care.

